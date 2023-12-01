MagazineBuy Print

LeBron James’ business manager said he bet on NBA games through illegal bookie - report

Carter and James, the NBA’s career scoring leader, are friends from Akron, Ohio, who together own SpringHill Company, an entertainment and production company.

Published : Dec 01, 2023 10:26 IST - 1 MIN READ

AP
Lebron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts after a made basket during the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center on November 30, 2023 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Lebron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts after a made basket during the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center on November 30, 2023 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Lebron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts after a made basket during the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center on November 30, 2023 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Maverick Carter, LeBron James’ business partner, told federal investigators he bet on NBA games through an illegal bookie,  The Washington Post reported Thursday.

Carter made his remarks during an interview as part of an investigation of bookie Wayne Nix, according to the Post’s report. It said that Carter could not remember placing any bets on the Lakers, the team James has played for since 2018.

ALSO READ: LeBron’s son Bronny James set to return after cardiac arrest

Carter and James, the NBA’s career scoring leader, are friends from Akron, Ohio, who together own SpringHill Company, an entertainment and production company.

The Post reported that Carter told investigators he placed approximately 20 bets on football and basketball games over the course of a year, with each bet ranging from $5,000 to $10,000.

A spokesman for Carter and James confirmed the interview occurred in 2021.

“Mr. Carter was not the target of the investigation, cooperated, was never charged, and never contacted again on the matter,” spokesman Adam Mendelsohn said in a statement provided to the newspaper.

Related Topics

LeBron James /

NBA /

Los Angeles Lakers

