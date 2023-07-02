MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

China upsets Japan to win FIBA Women’s Asia Cup title

New York Liberty’s Han also made 10 rebounds and two assists at Sydney Olympic Park while fellow superstar Li Meng poured in 17 points to hand world number two China’s its 12th crown and first since 2011.

Published : Jul 02, 2023 13:09 IST , Sydney - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Xu Han of China drives to the basket during the FIBA Women’s Asia Cup Final against Japan at Sydney Olympic Park Sports Centre in Sydney on July 2, 2023.
Xu Han of China drives to the basket during the FIBA Women’s Asia Cup Final against Japan at Sydney Olympic Park Sports Centre in Sydney on July 2, 2023. | Photo Credit: Brett Hemmings/Getty Images
infoIcon

Xu Han of China drives to the basket during the FIBA Women’s Asia Cup Final against Japan at Sydney Olympic Park Sports Centre in Sydney on July 2, 2023. | Photo Credit: Brett Hemmings/Getty Images

Giant centre Han Xu sank 26 points as China stunned five-time defending champion Japan 73-71 Sunday to win its first women’s Asia Cup basketball title in more than a decade.

New York Liberty’s Han also made 10 rebounds and two assists at Sydney Olympic Park while fellow superstar Li Meng poured in 17 points to hand world number two China’s its 12th crown and first since 2011.

The victory snapped Japan’s dominance in the tournament dating back to Bangkok in 2013 and ended the Tokyo Olympic silver medallist’s dream of making it six in a row.

No nation other than Japan, China or South Africa has won the Asia Cup since its inception in 1965.

Hosts Australia took bronze for the third consecutive tournament after crushing New Zealand 81-59.

Weina Jin scored an early bucket for China but Japan quickly found its stride in an intense first quarter that ended level-pegging at 17-17.

With tournament MVP Han, who towers 6 feet 10 inches (2.08 metres), leading the way, China went on a 7-0 run in the second stanza to pull clear, but again a relentless Japan came roaring back.

With lightning-fast transition and aggressive defence, Japan went 18-2 to reach half-time 35-26 in front.

China lifted the tempo in the third stanza and edged a point clear, but Japan weathered the storm to take a 51-48 lead into the home stretch.

But in a nail-biting finish, the Chinese held its nerve to triumph in a game that went to the wire.

All four semifinalists in the eight-team competition secured a place at the 2024 Paris Olympic qualifying tournament.

Related stories

Latest on Sportstar

  1. China upsets Japan to win FIBA Women’s Asia Cup title
    AFP
  2. Territorial mindset needs to change in West Indies cricket, says Jason Holder
    PTI
  3. Watch: Wimbledon 2023: Djokovic #24, Russians, equal prize money and more on offer
    Nihit Sachdeva
  4. Ashes 2nd Test: England up against it, but where there’s Stokes there’s hope
    Reuters
  5. Ashes 2023: Cummins told me not to bat with injured calf but I had to support my teammates: Lyon
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Basketball

  1. China upsets Japan to win FIBA Women’s Asia Cup title
    AFP
  2. Blazers star Damian Lillard requests trade - report
    Reuters
  3. NBA: James Harden picks up $35.6 million option with the 76ers: Sources
    AP
  4. Spurs’ Devonte Graham pleads guilty to 2022 DWI and awaits sentencing next month
    AP
  5. The already hectic NBA offseason now poised for free agents like Kyrie Irving to make moves
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. China upsets Japan to win FIBA Women’s Asia Cup title
    AFP
  2. Territorial mindset needs to change in West Indies cricket, says Jason Holder
    PTI
  3. Watch: Wimbledon 2023: Djokovic #24, Russians, equal prize money and more on offer
    Nihit Sachdeva
  4. Ashes 2nd Test: England up against it, but where there’s Stokes there’s hope
    Reuters
  5. Ashes 2023: Cummins told me not to bat with injured calf but I had to support my teammates: Lyon
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment