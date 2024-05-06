MagazineBuy Print

Dallas Mavericks signs coach Jason Kidd to multi-year contract extension

The move comes at a time when the 51-year-old Kidd was being mentioned as a potential head-coaching candidate for the Los Angeles Lakers

Published : May 06, 2024 21:56 IST , DALLAS - 1 MIN READ

AP
Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd during the Playoffs series against Los Angeles Lakers.
Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd during the Playoffs series against Los Angeles Lakers. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd during the Playoffs series against Los Angeles Lakers. | Photo Credit: AP

Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd signed a multi-year contract extension with the team on Monday.

The Mavericks announced the move a day before opening their second-round playoff series at Oklahoma City. Dallas advanced last week by eliminating the Los Angeles Clippers in six games.

The hall of fame point guard, who won an NBA title with the Mavericks in 2011, is in his third season coaching Dallas, and guided the Mavs to win the Southwest Division title with a 50-32 record — his second 50-win season with the team. The Mavericks did not disclose the length of the contract extension.

The move also comes at a time when the 51-year-old Kidd was being mentioned as a potential head-coaching candidate for the Los Angeles Lakers, where he previously served as an assistant.

“We are excited to have coach Kidd continue to lead our team throughout the coming years with this well-earned contract extension,” Mavericks governor Patrick Dumont said in a statement released by the team. “Kidd led our team to two playoff appearances in three seasons, and we are looking forward to his leadership in continuing to build and grow this already great franchise.”

In his first season, the Mavericks went 52-30 and reached the Western Conference finals, which they lost in five games to Golden State. Overall, Kidd has a 140-106 record coaching Dallas, and is 323-296 overall, including stops in Brooklyn and Milwaukee.

