NBA Finals: Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat, Game 3 Box Score

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic became the first player in NBA Finals history to record a 30-20-10 performance. | Photo Credit: AP

Denver Nuugets won 109-94 against Miami Heat in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday.

Here are the box scores from the game:

DENVER NUGGETS

Player Minutes Points Rebounds Assists FG% Michael Porter Jr 21:19 2 7 0 14.3 Aaron Gordon 33:49 11 10 5 50.0 Nikola Jokic 43:44 32 21 10 57.1 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 28:06 6 3 0 25.0 Jamal Murray 44:35 34 10 10 54.5 Bruce Brown 28:37 5 2 0 20.0 Christian Braun 19:02 15 4 1 87.5 Jeff Green 17:29 4 0 1 100.0 Reggie Jackson 01:23 0 1 1 0 Payton Watson 29.1 0 0 0 0 Thomas Bryant 29.1 0 0 0 0 Zeke Nnaji 29.1 0 0 0 0 Vlatko Cancar 29.1 0 0 0 0 Total - 109 58 28 51.2

MIAMI HEAT