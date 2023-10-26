MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Former NBA star Dwight Howard denies sexual assault lawsuit filed by Georgia man

Stephen Harper filed a state civil suit against Howard in July, alleging assault and battery, false imprisonment and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Published : Oct 26, 2023 17:46 IST , ATLANTA - 2 MINS READ

AP
FILE PHOTO - Dwight Howard during a NBA basketball game.
FILE PHOTO - Dwight Howard during a NBA basketball game. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO - Dwight Howard during a NBA basketball game. | Photo Credit: AP

 

Dwight Howard has denied accusations by a Georgia man who says he was sexually assaulted by the former NBA star and another person.

Stephen Harper filed a state civil suit against Howard in July, alleging assault and battery, false imprisonment and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

In a response filed this week by his attorney, Howard described the 2021 encounter at his home in the Atlanta suburbs as consensual and requested that the case be dismissed.

Harper’s lawsuit says he met Howard through Instagram and they exchanged explicit text messages before arranging to meet at Howard’s home on July 19, 2021.

While on his way to the Gwinnett County residence, Harper says Howard texted him to ask if another man or woman could join their planned sexual encounter. Harper says he told Howard he was not interested.

READ MORE: NBA 2023-24: LeBron James, Lakers face Suns, eye first win of new season

Once at Howard’s home, Harper claims they were joined by a man dressed as a woman who identified only as “Kitty.” Harper says he tried to resist the two men, but Howard and Kitty forced him to participate in sexual activity.

“Mr. Harper was trapped in Defendant’s bedroom and believed that he would suffer imminent bodily harm if he resisted Defendant’s sexual advances,” the lawsuit said. “Afterwards, Mr. Harper felt extremely violated and humiliated, and was in complete shock.”

Howard denied the allegations in his response, which says the three men agreed to “engage in consensual sexual activity.” He asked for a summary judgment, with court costs and attorney fees to be assessed against Harper.

The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they have been victims of sexual assault unless they have agreed to be named publicly.

The 37-year-old Howard was an eight-time All-Star, three-time defensive player of the year and one of the NBA’s most dominant centres during the prime of his 18-year professional career.

READ MORE: NBA ‘first class’ in China despite past turbulence, says Yao

He played for seven franchises, most notably the Orlando Magic — which took him with the No. 1 overall selection in the 2004 draft out of Southwest Atlanta Christian Academy — and the Los Angeles Lakers, the team he was with for his lone NBA title during the pandemic-affected 2019-20 season.

Howard had three different stints with the Lakers, including in 2021-22, his last NBA season. He has career averages of 15.7 points and 11.8 rebounds per game, leading the league in rebounding five times.

But Howard also had the reputation as being a disruptive presence in the locker room, not spending more than one season with the same team over his last six seasons in the league. Howard played in Taiwan during the 2022-23 season.

Related stories

Related Topics

NBA /

Dwight Howard /

Los Angeles Lakers /

Orlando Magic

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ICC ODI World Cup: List of lowest totals defended
    Team Sportstar
  2. Former NBA star Dwight Howard denies sexual assault lawsuit filed by Georgia man
    AP
  3. England vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: SL 23/1 (5); Mendis, Nissanka at crease in 157-run chase - ENG vs SL updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. VIDEO: Focus now on El Clasico for Xavi as Barcelona continues Champions League domination
    Team Sportstar
  5. NBA 2023-24: LeBron James, Lakers face Suns, eye first win of new season
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Basketball

  1. Former NBA star Dwight Howard denies sexual assault lawsuit filed by Georgia man
    AP
  2. NBA 2023-24: LeBron James, Lakers face Suns, eye first win of new season
    Reuters
  3. NBA: Luka Doncic and the Mavericks spoil Victor Wembanyama’s debut, beat the Spurs 126-119
    AP
  4. NBA ‘first class’ in China despite past turbulence, says Yao
    Reuters
  5. NBA 2023-24: Devin Booker, Suns slide by Warriors to open season
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ICC ODI World Cup: List of lowest totals defended
    Team Sportstar
  2. Former NBA star Dwight Howard denies sexual assault lawsuit filed by Georgia man
    AP
  3. England vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: SL 23/1 (5); Mendis, Nissanka at crease in 157-run chase - ENG vs SL updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. VIDEO: Focus now on El Clasico for Xavi as Barcelona continues Champions League domination
    Team Sportstar
  5. NBA 2023-24: LeBron James, Lakers face Suns, eye first win of new season
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment