MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

FIBA holds draw for final four Olympic men’s basketball qualifying events

FIBA held the Olympic qualifying tournament draws for the final four spots left in the Paris Games field on Monday — with Slovenia, Greece and the Dominican Republic all getting slotted into the same event.

Published : Nov 28, 2023 10:31 IST , Mies, Switzerland - 2 MINS READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: France’s Nicolas Batum during the FIBA Basketball World Cup.
FILE PHOTO: France’s Nicolas Batum during the FIBA Basketball World Cup. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: France’s Nicolas Batum during the FIBA Basketball World Cup. | Photo Credit: AFP

Dallas’ Luka Doncic, Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo and Minnesota’s Karl-Anthony Towns all still have a chance to play in next summer’s Paris Olympics.

But at least two of those stars won’t get there.

FIBA held the Olympic qualifying tournament draws for the final four spots left in the Paris Games field on Monday — with Slovenia, Greece and the Dominican Republic all getting slotted into the same event. That means, at most, only one of those nations will make it to the Olympics.

Doncic has been Slovenia’s best player for years, Antetokounmpo is the best player for Greece and Towns led the Dominican Republic to a strong showing at the World Cup this past summer.

ALSO READ | NBA 2023-24: Joel Embiid’s triple-double fuels Philadelphia 76ers to blowout over Los Angeles Lakers

“These tournaments are something else,” FIBA secretary general Andreas Zagklis said.

“They are six-team tournaments, every game counts, you have 12 of the top 20 teams in the world playing there. Each game could be a quarterfinal of the World Cup or a quarterfinal of the Olympics.” There are eight teams already with berths for the 12-team Olympic men’s field. France qualified as the host nation, and seven other teams — the four-time defending gold medallist US, World Cup champion Germany, Canada, Japan, South Sudan, Serbia and Australia — qualified based on their finishes at this past summer’s World Cup in the Philippines.

The format for the qualifying events is simple: four tournaments, to be hosted by Spain, Greece, Latvia and Puerto Rico over July 2-7, 2024. There are six teams in each tournament, and it’s winner-take-all — each event sending one team to the Paris Games.

The four host sites were chosen by FIBA earlier Monday, before the draw was held.

In the qualifying tournaments, each team plays two games against its own group, and the top two teams in each group move into a semifinal. First-place teams from Group A would play second-place teams from Group B, and vice-versa, at each site. Those semifinal winners will meet to decide the Olympic spot.

Related Topics

Paris Olympics /

FIBA /

Luka Doncic /

Giannis Antetokounmpo /

Karl-Anthony Towns /

slovenia /

Serbia

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NBA 2023-24: Joel Embiid’s triple-double fuels Philadelphia 76ers to blowout over Los Angeles Lakers
    Reuters
  2. FIBA holds draw for final four Olympic men’s basketball qualifying events
    AP
  3. Complete focus is on next year’s Paris Paralympics: Shooter Avani Lekhara
    PTI
  4. Australia updates T20 squad for India tour, six World Cup winners returning home
    Team Sportstar
  5. WATCH: Ruturaj Gaikwad hit 7 sixes in one over against Uttar Pradesh in Vijay Hazare Trophy
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Basketball

  1. FIBA holds draw for final four Olympic men’s basketball qualifying events
    AP
  2. NBA 2023-24: Joel Embiid’s triple-double fuels Philadelphia 76ers to blowout over Los Angeles Lakers
    Reuters
  3. NBA roundup: Philadelphia 76ers ends Oklahoma City Thunder's six-game win streak
    Reuters
  4. NBA 2023-24 Roundup: Balanced scoring lifts Milwaukee Bucks past Washinton Wizards
    Reuters
  5. Yao Ming vows to support China players after online abuse
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NBA 2023-24: Joel Embiid’s triple-double fuels Philadelphia 76ers to blowout over Los Angeles Lakers
    Reuters
  2. FIBA holds draw for final four Olympic men’s basketball qualifying events
    AP
  3. Complete focus is on next year’s Paris Paralympics: Shooter Avani Lekhara
    PTI
  4. Australia updates T20 squad for India tour, six World Cup winners returning home
    Team Sportstar
  5. WATCH: Ruturaj Gaikwad hit 7 sixes in one over against Uttar Pradesh in Vijay Hazare Trophy
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment