FIBA sets dates for 2023 Basketball World Cup FIBA has set the dates for the next Basketball World Cup, announcing that the 2023 event will take place from August 25 through September 10 of that year. AP MIES, Switzerland 11 May, 2020 19:55 IST For the first time, the World Cup will be played across multiple countries. - GETTY IMAGES AP MIES, Switzerland 11 May, 2020 19:55 IST FIBA has set the dates for the next Basketball World Cup, announcing on Monday that the 2023 event will take place from August 25 through September 10 of that year. Group games will be played in Indonesia, Japan and the Philippines. The final phase, including the medal games, will be played in Manila. It will be the first time that the World Cup, formerly called the world championships, will be played across multiple countries. Pre-qualifying games for the 2023 World Cup started in February. FIBA plans to have the qualifying field down to 80 teams by November 2021, and those nations will be pared down to the 32 World Cup-bound teams by February 2023. Spain is the defending champion, beating Argentina for the title in Beijing last August.