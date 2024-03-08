MagazineBuy Print

NBA: Golden State Warriors All-Star Steph Curry to undergo tests on right ankle

Curry, the 10-time All-Star and two-time MVP is shooting 40.7 percent from behind the arc and leads the NBA with 290 made three-pointers.

Published : Mar 08, 2024 23:09 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Curry, who turns 36 next week, is averaging 26.9 points, 4.9 assists and 4.4 rebounds in 59 starts this season. 
Curry, who turns 36 next week, is averaging 26.9 points, 4.9 assists and 4.4 rebounds in 59 starts this season.  | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon



Warriors star Stephen Curry is expected to undergo testing to determine the extent of a right ankle injury that knocked him out of Thursday’s 125-122 loss to the Chicago Bulls.

The Golden State guard left the game with 3:51 left in the fourth quarter. On an attempted drive to the lane, Curry planted his right foot and rolled the ankle. When he went to the bench, he paused only briefly before heading to the locker room.

Coach Steve Kerr said Curry was with the training staff postgame and had his entire foot in an ice bucket. Golden State hosts the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday, when Curry’s status is expected to be updated.

“It sucks, but everybody deals with injuries,” forward Draymond Green said. “You’ve just got to do the best you can in dealing with it.”

ALSO READ | NBA roundup: Nikola Jokic powers Nuggets past Celtics

Golden State (33-29) entered Friday in ninth place in the Western Conference.

Curry didn’t score in the fourth quarter on Thursday. He finished with 15 points and was replaced by Chris Paul. Golden State welcomed back forward Andrew Wiggins earlier in the week from an extended absence for personal reasons.

Curry, who turns 36 next week, is averaging 26.9 points, 4.9 assists and 4.4 rebounds in 59 starts this season. The 10-time All-Star and two-time MVP is shooting 40.7 percent from behind the arc and leads the NBA with 290 made three-pointers.

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

