NBA Reports: Warriors trade Poole to Wizards for Chris Paul

The Wizards had recently acquired Chris Paul after they had traded Bradley Beal to Phoenix Suns.

Published : Jun 23, 2023 01:03 IST , CHENNAI - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE - Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul moves the ball upcourt against the Los Angeles Clippers.
FILE - Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul moves the ball upcourt against the Los Angeles Clippers. | Photo Credit: AP
FILE - Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul moves the ball upcourt against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Golden State Warriors is finalising a deal to send Jordan Poole and future draft picks to Washington Wizards for Chris Paul, according to ESPN and The Athletic.

The draft picks which the Warriors will hand over to the Wizards are a 2027 second-round pick and a 2030 first-round pick.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania also reported that Ryan Rollins will head to Washington as a part of the deal.

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
