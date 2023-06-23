NBA Reports: Warriors trade Poole to Wizards for Chris Paul

Golden State Warriors is finalising a deal to send Jordan Poole and future draft picks to Washington Wizards for Chris Paul, according to ESPN and The Athletic.
The draft picks which the Warriors will hand over to the Wizards are a 2027 second-round pick and a 2030 first-round pick.
The Athletic’s Shams Charania also reported that Ryan Rollins will head to Washington as a part of the deal.
MORE TO FOLLOW
