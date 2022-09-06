Basketball

Japan, China register thrilling wins at FIBA Asian U-18 Women’s Championship 

While Chinese Taipei went down fighting against seventh-ranked Japan 77-90, China showed why it’s the top-ranked side in Asia when it drubbed Indonesia 91-30 in another Group-B contest.

K. Keerthivasan
BENGALURU 06 September, 2022 16:45 IST
BENGALURU 06 September, 2022 16:45 IST
Haru Owaki (91) of Japan played a key role in her team’s win over Chinese Taipei in a Group-B contest.

Haru Owaki (91) of Japan played a key role in her team’s win over Chinese Taipei in a Group-B contest. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

While Chinese Taipei went down fighting against seventh-ranked Japan 77-90, China showed why it’s the top-ranked side in Asia when it drubbed Indonesia 91-30 in another Group-B contest.

After the first day being washed out due to heavy rain, the FIBA Asian U-18 women’s basketball championship (Division-A) got off a great start at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium here on Tuesday.

Highly ranked teams, as expected, had it easy. Chinese Taipei gave a splendid display of its fighting abilities before going down to seventh-ranked Japan 77-90 in a Group-B match. Later, China, which has been ranked fourth in the world, showed why it’s the top-ranked side in Asia when it drubbed Indonesia 91-30 in another Group-B contest.

Trailing by 14 points at the start of the third quarter, Taipei played an outstanding quarter, its best in the match. Not only did it score frequently, but also did a solid job at the defence.

Also Read
FIBA Asian U-18 Championship: Heavy rains force cancellation of first day

With less than three minutes remaining for the third quarter, Taipei reduced the margin to five points (60-65) after a two-pointer by En Hsin Li. Stunned, Japan started to take rear-guard action.

Ranked 7th in the world, Japan gradually raised its level with timely offensive & defensive rebounds before pressing the accelerator.

Yu Wen Hsiao was the pick of the lot for Taipei, basketing 39 points with the bulk of scoring (24) coming in the first two quarters. In the 37-odd minutes, she was on the field, Hsiao converted 16 of her 19 attempts and her free throw conversion was outstanding (7/9).

In the last match of the day at 6 p.m. today (Tuesday), host India (ranked 52) will take on Australia, ranked two.

Division A results:

Group B: Japan 90 (Yuziyu Yasogawa 23, Haruka Owaki16) bt Chinese Taipei 77 (Yu Lan Chang 10, Yu Wen Hsiao 39); China 91 (Duoling Hu 19, Jing Wang 13, Wenxia Li 16, Qingyang Li 14, Zhongqiu Dou 11) bt Indonesia 30.

Read more stories on Basketball.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Meet Poonam Chaturvedi: India's tallest female basketball player

Michael Jordan sneakers sell for nearly $1.5 mn, an auction record

Australian coach blazes a trail for women in African basketball

Slide shows

Kenneth Faried picks NBA’s top five youngsters

Kobe’s five: Lakers legend reveals top 5 players

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us