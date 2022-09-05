Basketball

FIBA Asian U-18 Championship: Heavy rains force cancellation of first day

24 rooms of the Indoor Stadium had been affected by the rain. Organisers are working hard to ensure matches start on time on Tuesday.

K. Keerthivasan
Bengaluru 05 September, 2022 18:27 IST
Heavy rains forced the cancellation of play on the first day of the FIBA Asian U-18 women’s basketball championship (Division-A) at the Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru, on September 5, 2022.

Heavy rains that lashed the city here have forced the cancellation of play on the first day of the FIBA Asian U-18 women’s basketball championship (Division-A) at the Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium here on Monday. India was scheduled to take on Australia, ranked two in the world.

The 24-odd rooms of the Indoor Stadium, too, had been affected by the rain. Organisers are working hard to ensure matches start on time on Tuesday.

K. Govindaraj and Chander Mukhi Sharma, President and Secretary of the Basketball Federation of India, respectively inspected the venue.

A release from FIBA (the world basketball body) said: “The games at the FIBA u-18 Women’s Asian Championship Division A on Sept. 5 will be rescheduled due to heavy rain in the area on the previous day causing leaks in the competition venue. The games will be played on Sept. 6.”

However, Division-B matches were held at Koramangala.

The results:

Div.-B: Mongolia 68 (Namuundari Namkhainyambuu 16, Bolor Erdene Battsooj 21) bt Hong Kong 37.

