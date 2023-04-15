NBA: Jayson Tatum career Playoffs record, stats, titles

Standing six foot eight inches tall, forward Jayson Tatum has been instrumental in Boston Celtics’ playoffs qualification this season.

Earlier this week, Celtics cemented their number two spot in the Eastern Conference with a hard-fought 97-93 win over Toronto Raptors that granted them a playoffs entry for the 59th time in NBA history.

Celtics will take on Atlanta Hawks on Sunday as they begin their playoffs. Seventh-seeded Atlanta enters the postseason averaging 118.4 points per game, which ranked third in the NBA during the regular season. Second-seeded Boston averaged 117.9 points per contest, which ranked fourth.

Tatum, 25, is averaging 30.5 points per game this season.

Here is the stats breakdown of Tatum in the Playoffs: