Basketball

NBA: Jayson Tatum career Playoffs record, stats, titles

NBA: Tatum is averaging 30.5 points per game this season and has been instrumental in Boston Celtics’ playoff qualification.

Team Sportstar
15 April, 2023 22:28 IST
Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum.

Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum. | Photo Credit: AP

Standing six foot eight inches tall, forward Jayson Tatum has been instrumental in Boston Celtics’ playoffs qualification this season.

Earlier this week, Celtics cemented their number two spot in the Eastern Conference with a hard-fought 97-93 win over Toronto Raptors that granted them a playoffs entry for the 59th time in NBA history.

NBA PLAYOFFS FULL SCHEDULE AND FIXTURES LIST

Celtics will take on Atlanta Hawks on Sunday as they begin their playoffs. Seventh-seeded Atlanta enters the postseason averaging 118.4 points per game, which ranked third in the NBA during the regular season. Second-seeded Boston averaged 117.9 points per contest, which ranked fourth.

Tatum, 25, is averaging 30.5 points per game this season.

Here is the stats breakdown of Tatum in the Playoffs:

YearGames StartedPoints Per GameRebounds Per GameAssists Per GameFG%3P%
2021-222426.66.76.242.639.3
2020-21530.65.84.642.338.9
2019-201725.710.05.043.437.3
2018-19915.26.71.943.832.3
2017-181918.54.32.747.132.4

