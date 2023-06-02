Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

NBA Finals: Heat need to match Nuggets physicality, says Butler

NBA Finals: A Denver side inspired by the towering figure of Nikola Jokic proved too strong for Miami, leading almost from start to finish at the Ball Arena to clinch a 104-93 victory.

Published : Jun 02, 2023 10:36 IST , DENVER - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat prepares to dribble against Bruce Brown of the Denver Nuggets during the third quarter in Game One of the 2023 NBA Finals.
Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat prepares to dribble against Bruce Brown of the Denver Nuggets during the third quarter in Game One of the 2023 NBA Finals. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat prepares to dribble against Bruce Brown of the Denver Nuggets during the third quarter in Game One of the 2023 NBA Finals. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler called on his teammates to match Denver Nuggets’ physicality after the Nuggets overpowered the Heat to win game one of the NBA Finals on Thursday.

ALSO READ
NBA Finals: Nikola Jokic, Nuggets cruise to win over Heat in Game 1 win

A Denver side inspired by the towering figure of Nikola Jokic proved too strong for Miami, leading almost from start to finish at the Ball Arena to clinch a 104-93 victory.

Jokic later said Denver had been determined to land the “first punch” of the series, and Butler admitted Miami would need to up their physicality over the rest of the series.

“They came out with a lot of physicality, and we have to be able to match that,” Butler said.

ALSO READ
NBA planning to announce latest Ja Morant decision after Finals, Silver says

“They did their job on their home floor, you have to say that, but we will be ready.

“We will adjust, and we will do some things very differently and come out here and be ready to give more for game two.”

Miami trailed by as many as 24 points in the third quarter before closing the gap in the fourth.

Butler maintained that Miami’s performance would “look way worse than it really is” when the team pores over footage of game one ahead of game two on Sunday.

AS IT HAPPENED | NBA FINALS, GAME 1, MIAMI HEAT 93-104 DENVER NUGGETS HIGHLIGHTS

“But that’s the only way you’re going to learn from it,” said Butler, who was restricted to just 13 points from 6-of-14 shooting in a subdued performance.

Butler, who made no trips to the foul line throughout, vowed to take a more aggressive approach in game two on Sunday when Miami try to square the series.

“Maybe I have to be a little bit more aggressive,” he said. “I’ve got to put pressure on the rim. Me with no free throws, that was all on myself, nobody else.

“So we’ll definitely correct that the next game, but only I can do that.”

Related Topics

Jimmy Buttler /

Miami Heat /

Denver Nuggets /

NBA Finals /

NBA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NBA Finals: Heat need to match Nuggets physicality, says Butler
    AFP
  2. BCCI announces India ‘A’ squad for Emerging Women’s Asia Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
  3. Steiner says Hulkenberg penalty shows F1 needs pro stewards
    Reuters
  4. Australia unsure about India’s bowling line-up in WTC final
    PTI
  5. Sergio Busquets, a career Barcelona man, bids adieu to La Liga giant
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Basketball

  1. NBA Finals: Heat need to match Nuggets physicality, says Butler
    AFP
  2. NBA: 76ers coach Nick Nurse wants Harden back, can co-exist with Embiid
    AP
  3. NBA Finals: Nikola Jokic, Nuggets cruise to win over Heat in Game 1 win
    Reuters
  4. NBA planning to announce latest Ja Morant decision after Finals, Silver says
    AP
  5. Heat 93-104 Nuggets Highlights, NBA Finals Game 1: Jokic, Murray shine as Denver takes lead
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NBA Finals: Heat need to match Nuggets physicality, says Butler
    AFP
  2. BCCI announces India ‘A’ squad for Emerging Women’s Asia Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
  3. Steiner says Hulkenberg penalty shows F1 needs pro stewards
    Reuters
  4. Australia unsure about India’s bowling line-up in WTC final
    PTI
  5. Sergio Busquets, a career Barcelona man, bids adieu to La Liga giant
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment