Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Live

Heat vs Nuggets Live Score, Game 1: Starting Lineups Out! Miami, Denver in race for title - NBA Finals updates

NBA Finals: Catch the live score and updates from the Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets NBA Finals Game 1 from Ball Arena in Denver.

Updated : Jun 02, 2023 05:50 IST

Team Sportstar
DENVER, COLORADO - MAY 31: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets fields questions during Media Day before Game One of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat at Ball Arena on May 31, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
DENVER, COLORADO - MAY 31: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets fields questions during Media Day before Game One of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat at Ball Arena on May 31, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Matthew Stockman/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by MATTHEW STOCKMAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) | Photo Credit: MATTHEW STOCKMAN
lightbox-info

DENVER, COLORADO - MAY 31: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets fields questions during Media Day before Game One of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat at Ball Arena on May 31, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Matthew Stockman/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by MATTHEW STOCKMAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) | Photo Credit: MATTHEW STOCKMAN

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets NBA Finals Game 1 from Ball Arena in Denver.

  • June 02, 2023 05:59
    Heat vs Nuggets

    The scores will read Heat vs Nuggets.

  • June 02, 2023 05:49
    Tyler Herro ruled out of Game 1

    Miami Heat will miss the service of their point guard - Tyler Herro in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. The team’s third-highest scorer (20.1 points), Herro, has been out since suffering a broken right hand in the opening game of the Heat’s first-round series against Milwaukee Bucks.

  • June 02, 2023 05:46
    Heat vs Nuggets Head-To-Head This Season

    Total: 2 games | Nuggets: 2 wins | Heat: 0 win

    • Nuggets 112-108 Heat - Feb 14, 2023
    • Heat 119-124 Nuggets - Dec 31, 2022

  • June 02, 2023 05:35
    Denver Nuggets Starting Five

  • June 02, 2023 05:35
    Miami Heat Starting Five

  • June 02, 2023 05:28
    Saviour for Miami Heat

    Jimmy Butler average in NBA Playoffs - 28.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.7 assists.

  • June 02, 2023 05:23
    The main man for Denver

    Jokic has averaged a triple-double in 15 playoff games: 29.9 points, 13.3 rebounds, 10.3 assists.

  • June 02, 2023 05:15
    DENVER NUGGETS WESTERN CONFERENCE RESULTS

    Beat Los Angeles Lakers 4-0

    • Lakers 126-132 Nuggets
    • Lakers 105-111 Nuggets
    • Nuggets 119-108 Lakers
    • Nuggets 113-111 Lakers
  • June 02, 2023 05:07
    MIAMI HEAT EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS RESULT

    Beat Boston Celtics 4-3

    • Game 1: Heat 123-116 Celtics
    • Game 2: Heat 111-105 Celtics
    • Game 3: Celtics 102-128 Heat
    • Game 4: Celtics 116-99 Heat
    • Game 5: Heat 97-110 Celtics
    • Game 6: Celtics 104-103 Heat
    • Game 7: Heat 103-84 Celtics
  • June 02, 2023 04:57
    WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH
    • Where will the Nuggets vs Heat NBA Finals series be telecast on TV in India?

    The Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat NBA Finals series will be telecast on Sports18, Sports18 HD and MTV in India.

    Game 1 will be telecast on Friday, June 1, starting 06:00 AM IST.

    • Where to live stream the Nuggets vs Heat NBA Finals games?

    The Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat NBA Finals series will be live streamed on JioCinema app.

    The entire series can also be watched on NBA.com with an NBA League Pass.

    • Where will the Nuggets vs Heat NBA Finals series be telecast on TV in the United States?

    The Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat NBA Finals series will be telecast on TNT in the United States.

    • Where will the Nuggets vs Heat NBA Finals series be telecast on TV in the Philippines?

    The Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat NBA Finals series will be telecast on TV5, One Sports and NBA TV Philippines.

  • June 02, 2023 04:47
    PREVIEW

    Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat will face off in the NBA Finals beginning on Friday.

    Their roads to the title clash could not have been more contrasting. While the Nuggets attained their passage with a sweep against Los Angeles Lakers, the Heat had to win the seventh game against Boston Celtics.

    But despite the toil the Heat faced in the Eastern Conference finals, it will be buoyed by the chance to become the first No.8 to get their hands on the Larry O’Brien trophy.

    While the Heat have three championships under their belt, Nikola Jokic and company will take the floor to win the franchise’s maiden title.

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

