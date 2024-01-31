MagazineBuy Print

Embiid undergoing MRI after leg injury in 76ers’ loss to Golden State Warriors

Embiid scored 14 points in the game before limping to the locker room with just over four minutes remaining after Golden State’s Jonathan Kuminga fell on the 7-footer’s left leg.

Published : Jan 31, 2024 21:23 IST , SAN FRANCISCO - 1 MIN READ

AP
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green.
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green. | Photo Credit: AP

Philadelphia 76ers centre Joel Embiid is undergoing an MRI after the reigning MVP hurt his left leg on Tuesday in a 119-107 loss to Golden State Warriors.

Embiid scored 14 points in the game before limping to the locker room with just over four minutes remaining after Golden State’s Jonathan Kuminga fell on the 7-footer’s left leg.

This game marked Embiid’s return to action after an issue with his left knee which prevented him from playing Saturday at Denver — scrapping a highly anticipated matchup with two-time MVP Nikola Jokic.

“He obviously got landed on,” 76ers coach Nick Nurse said after Wednesday’s game. “They’re going to do an MRI tonight or tomorrow. It’s kind of unrelated to what’s been bothering him. We just wait on that.”

Embiid already has missed 12 games this season, jeopardizing his chances of being eligible for a second straight MVP award. The new collective bargaining agreement requires players, in most instances, to play in 65 regular-season games to be eligible for awards such as MVP or the All-NBA teams.

When healthy, Embiid has continued to perform at an MVP level. He is the NBA’s leading scorer with 35.3 points per game and also is averaging 11.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists. He had a franchise-record 70 points to go along with 18 rebounds on January 22 in a 133-124 victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

76ers next plays Thursday at Utah to cap a five-game trip in which it has gone 0-4.

