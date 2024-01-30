MagazineBuy Print

Former NBA guard Rajon Rondo arrested on gun, drug charges

Rondo, 37, was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm, drug paraphernalia and marijuana, which are all misdemeanour charges, according to court documents and a spokesperson for the Indiana State Police, per WDRB-TV.

Published : Jan 30, 2024 23:07 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Rajon Rondo.
FILE PHOTO: Rajon Rondo. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Rajon Rondo. | Photo Credit: AFP

Former NBA guard Rajon Rondo was arrested on gun and drug charges in Indiana on Sunday.

Rondo, 37, was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm, drug paraphernalia and marijuana, which are all misdemeanour charges, according to court documents and a spokesperson for the Indiana State Police, per WDRB-TV.

Rondo was pulled over Sunday afternoon in Jackson County initially on a traffic violation. After the officer smelled marijuana, the vehicle was searched and found to have a gun and drug paraphernalia.

Due to a no-contact order, Rondo is not legally allowed to possess a firearm. In 2022, he had an emergency protective order filed against him by a woman who claimed that Rondo threatened her with a gun and had a history of “volatile, erratic (and) explosive behavior,” according to ESPN.

Rondo last played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season, finishing a career that spanned 16 seasons. A four-time All-Star, he won two NBA titles, one with the Boston Celtics in 2008 and one with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020.

He started with and spent the majority of his career with the Celtics (2006-2015) before stints with the Dallas Mavericks (2015), Sacramento Kings (2015-16), Chicago Bulls (2016-17), New Orleans Pelicans (2017-2018), Atlanta Hawks (2020-21), Los Angeles Clippers (2020-21), Cleveland Cavaliers (2021-22) and the Los Angeles Lakers (2018-2020, 2021-22).

In 957 career games, he averaged 9.8 points, 7.9 assists and 1.6 steals.

