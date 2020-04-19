More Sports Basketball Basketball Vanessa Bryant pays touching tribute to Kobe on wedding anniversary Vanessa Bryant, wife of late LA Lakers star Kobe Bryant, celebrated the couple's 19th wedding anniversary on Saturday with an emotional Instagram post. AFP 19 April, 2020 09:14 IST File Photo: Kobe Bryant and his wife Vanessa Laine Bryant at the 90th Annual Academy Awards. - AFP AFP 19 April, 2020 09:14 IST Vanessa Bryant celebrated the 19th anniversary of her wedding to her late husband Kobe Bryant on Saturday with a touching Instagram post.“My king, my heart, my best friend. Happy 19th wedding anniversary. I miss you so much. I wish you were here to hold me in your arms. I love you,” she wrote, posting a picture of the couple.Five-time NBA champion Bryant and the couple's 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in Los Angeles on January 26.Gianna, along with her basketball teammates Payton Chester and Alyssa Altobelli, who also died in the crash, were honored at Friday's WNBA draft as honorary selections. View this post on Instagram My king, my heart, my best friend. Happy 19th wedding anniversary baby. I miss you so much. I wish you were here to hold me in your arms. I love you. ❤ A post shared by Vanessa Bryant (@vanessabryant) on Apr 18, 2020 at 10:00am PDT Vanessa Bryant recorded an emotional message for the draft broadcast, saying being drafted into the women's league “would have been a dream come true” for Gianna.After the conclusion of the draft on Friday night, the WNBA announced the creation of the Kobe & Gigi Bryant WNBA Advocacy Award, given to “an individual or group who has made significant contributions to the visibility, perception and advancement of women's and girls' basketball at all levels.” Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos