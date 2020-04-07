Football Football Kobe Bryant's death deeply affected PSG star Neymar Neymar discussed the tragic death of Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash in January. Sacha Pisani 07 April, 2020 09:52 IST Neymar wearing a Kobe Bryant jersey in honour of the Los Angeles Lakers great. - AFP Sacha Pisani 07 April, 2020 09:52 IST Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar said he was deeply affected by the death of Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant.Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were tragically killed in a helicopter crash in January, along with seven others in Calabasas, California. Neymar paid tribute to Bryant at the time, wearing a jersey in honour of the five-time NBA champion, while he dedicated a goal to the 2008 MVP by holding up two fingers on one hand and four on the other – referencing the famous number 24 – in a Ligue 1 victory over Lille in February.Recalling Bryant's death, Neymar told Vogue Men Arabia: "His death affected me a lot because our lives had much in common. I met Kobe personally and the times he came to Paris. When you meet the person behind the athlete, it creates a different relationship and with Kobe, it was very special. Sports and society lost a great guy."The mental aspectNeymar, who continues to be linked with a return to former club Barcelona, has been hampered by injuries since joining PSG in a world-record EUR 222 million transfer in 2017. "There is nothing worse for a professional athlete than an injury," the Brazilian forward added.ALSO READ | Bryant's towel fetches USD 33,000 at auction - report"I really suffered with injuries these last two seasons and I had many moments of questioning myself. Half of the success of an athlete is the mind. If the mind is good, the game flows more naturally." Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos