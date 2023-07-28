MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Lakers will retire LeBron James’ number one day, says owner Jeanie Buss

The NBA’s all-time leading scorer, James is almost certain to receive the same honour with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat whenever he hangs up his sneakers.

Published : Jul 28, 2023 21:51 IST , LOS ANGELES - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers.
FILE PHOTO: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss says the team will eventually retire LeBron James’ jersey number.

The NBA’s all-time leading scorer, James is almost certain to receive the same honour with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat whenever he hangs up his sneakers.

Buss confirmed that James’ number will go up in the rafters alongside Lakers legends Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson and Kobe Bryant.

“The standard for having your jersey retired as a Laker is when a player is inducted into the Hall of Fame. I have absolutely no doubt that LeBron will make it into the Basketball Hall of Fame,” Buss said in an interview published Friday with Sportskeeda.

ALSO READ | LeBron James sends thanks, says family is ‘safe and healthy’ after Bronny’s cardiac arrest

“When he does so, then we will retire his jersey. Knowing that he will make it into the Basketball Hall of Fame, he will have his Lakers jersey retired, no doubt about it.”

The question for the Lakers will be which number -- or both, as they did with Bryant (Nos. 8 and 24). James wore No. 23 when he led Los Angeles to its 17th NBA title in 2019-20. He switched to No. 6 for the past three seasons but said he is reverting to No. 23 in 2023-24 out of respect to the late Bill Russell. The NBA has retired No. 6 league-wide to honour Russell.

“That’s a discussion for another time,” Buss said.

James, 38, averaged 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists in 55 games (54 starts) last season. He has averaged 27.4 points, 8.1 rebounds and 8.0 assists in 278 games (277 starts) in five seasons with the Lakers.

Related stories

Related Topics

Los Angeles Lakers /

LeBron James /

NBA /

Cleveland Cavaliers /

Miami Heat /

Magic Johnson /

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar /

Kobe Bryant

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Lakers will retire LeBron James’ number one day, says owner Jeanie Buss
    Reuters
  2. Deodhar Trophy 2023 Points Table Updated: South Zone, East Zone on top of standings after third consecutive win
    Team Sportstar
  3. Jordan Henderson facing biggest backlash of any player to join Saudi Pro League
    AP
  4. Ashes LIVE Score, ENG vs AUS, 5th Test, Day 2: Australia 239/8; Steve Smith falls
    Team Sportstar
  5. UFC: Jan Blachowicz - Profile, stats, form guide, recent results
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Chhetri: The epitome of a modern-day footballer

N. Sudarshan
Changing times: The New York Times</italic> is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward.

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
+ SEE all Stories

More on Basketball

  1. Lakers will retire LeBron James’ number one day, says owner Jeanie Buss
    Reuters
  2. LeBron James sends thanks, says family is ‘safe and healthy’ after Bronny’s cardiac arrest
    AP
  3. LeBron James’ son Bronny stable after suffering cardiac arrest in practice
    AFP
  4. Jaylen Brown, Celtics agree to over 2400 crore supermax deal, biggest in NBA history
    AP
  5. Bronny James, son of LeBron, stable after suffering cardiac arrest during training
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Lakers will retire LeBron James’ number one day, says owner Jeanie Buss
    Reuters
  2. Deodhar Trophy 2023 Points Table Updated: South Zone, East Zone on top of standings after third consecutive win
    Team Sportstar
  3. Jordan Henderson facing biggest backlash of any player to join Saudi Pro League
    AP
  4. Ashes LIVE Score, ENG vs AUS, 5th Test, Day 2: Australia 239/8; Steve Smith falls
    Team Sportstar
  5. UFC: Jan Blachowicz - Profile, stats, form guide, recent results
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment