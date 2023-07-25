MagazineBuy Print

Jaylen Brown, Celtics agree to over 2400 crore supermax deal, biggest in NBA history

It’s the richest contract in NBA history, surpassing the $264 million (more than 2100 crore rupees) deal signed by Nuggets center Nikola Jokic last summer.

Published : Jul 25, 2023 22:19 IST , BOSTON - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: - Boston Celtics Jaylen Brown in action.
FILE PHOTO: - Boston Celtics Jaylen Brown in action. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: - Boston Celtics Jaylen Brown in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Boston Celtics wing Jaylen Brown has agreed to terms on a five-year supermax contract extension that will pay him up to $304 million (more than 2,400 crore rupees), his agent said on Tuesday.

It’s the richest contract in NBA history, surpassing the $264 million (more than 2100 crore rupees) deal signed by Nuggets center Nikola Jokic last summer.

Brown is a two-time All-Star who averaged career highs of 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists last season. But those numbers went down in the playoffs, when the Celtics lost to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals; in Game 7 Brown had 19 points on 8 of 23 shooting, making just one of nine 3-point attempts.

By virtue of making the All-NBA second team — his first such honor in his career — he was eligible for the supermax extension.

The deal was first reported by ESPN and confirmed to The Associated Press by Brown’s agent, Jason Glushon.

