USA Basketball picks 14-player select team to train with World Cup squad

Langston Galloway, John Jenkins and Eric Mika are among 14 players as members of the USA Basketball Men’s Select Team, which will train alongside the U.S. World Cup team.

Published : Jul 25, 2023 07:31 IST - 2 MINS READ

AP
Langston Galloway #9 walks off the court at halftime during the game between the College Park Skyhawks and the Long Island Netson February 11, 2023 at Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia.
Langston Galloway #9 walks off the court at halftime during the game between the College Park Skyhawks and the Long Island Netson February 11, 2023 at Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Langston Galloway, John Jenkins and Eric Mika helped USA Basketball qualify for this summer’s FIBA World Cup, and they’re getting a reward for those efforts.

They are among 14 players announced Monday as members of the USA Basketball Men’s Select Team, which will gather in Las Vegas next week to train alongside the U.S. World Cup team as it prepares for the tournament that starts in Manila on August 25.

Also picked for the Select Team: Oklahoma City’s Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams, Detroit teammates Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren, Houston’s Jalen Green, New York’s Quentin Grimes, New Orleans’ Herb Jones and Trey Murphy, Sacramento’s Keegan Murray, Boston’s Payton Pritchard and Minnesota’s Naz Reid.

The team will be coached by Orlando’s Jamahl Mosley, assisted by Indiana’s Jim Boylen and Purdue’s Matt Painter.

Also Read: NBA’s Kyle Anderson gains China citizenship ahead of FIBA World Cup

“We are confident that our USA Men’s Select Team will do a great job helping prepare the men’s national team for the 2023 Men’s FIBA World Cup,” said Grant Hill, USA Basketball Men’s National Team managing director. “We have a good mix of young NBA players and those who helped us qualify for the World Cup, all of whom will play a huge role in our success in Manila, as we continue to develop the national team pipeline for years to come.”

Galloway played in five of the six World Cup qualifying windows over the past two years for the United States. Jenkins and Mika each played in two of those windows, in which the Americans would put together essentially a new team every time composed mostly of G League players.

Jenkins and Reid were both members of the USA Men’s Select Team in 2021 that trained with the team that USA Basketball sent to the Tokyo Olympics.

