MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

_DSC9226.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

NBA Board of Governors approves Michael Jordan’s sale of the Charlotte Hornets - Reports

The sale to an ownership group led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall, estimated around $3 billion, was announced first in June but was pending the approval of the NBA Board of Governors.

Published : Jul 24, 2023 10:31 IST , NORTH CAROLINA - 2 MINS READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Michael Jordan speaks to the media during the 2019 All-Star event.
FILE PHOTO: Michael Jordan speaks to the media during the 2019 All-Star event. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Michael Jordan speaks to the media during the 2019 All-Star event. | Photo Credit: AP

The NBA Board of Governors has voted to approve Michael Jordan’s sale of the Charlotte Hornets to an ownership group led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on Sunday on condition of anonymity because the sale won’t become official for at least another week.

The decision ends Jordan’s 13-year run as majority owner of the franchise. He will remain on as a minority owner.

READ | Michael Jordan’s decision to sell the Hornets leaves some team decisions in flux

Jordan agreed to sell the team on June 16. However, when an NBA owner decides to sell it first must be approved by the league’s Board of Governors.

Jordan’s decision to sell leaves the NBA without a Black majority owner.

Plotkin has been a minority stakeholder with the Hornets since 2019, while Schnall has been a minority owner of the Atlanta Hawks since 2015. He has been forced to sell his investment in that team.

The sale price is reportedly around $3 billion, according to ESPN.

As an owner Jordan never came close to matching his success as a player, where he won six NBA titles with the Chicago Bulls while becoming one of the game’s greatest players ever.

Charlotte went 423-600 under Jordan, the 26th-best record over that span.

The Hornets never won a playoff series in that time and haven’t been to the postseason in the past seven seasons.

The owner members of the Hornets new ownership group include artist J. Cole, Dan Sundheim, Ian Loring, country music singer-songwriter Eric Church, Chris Shumway and several local Charlotte investors, including Amy Levine Dawson and Damian Mills.

Related stories

Related Topics

Michael Jordan /

NBA /

Charlotte Hornets

Latest on Sportstar

  1. China’s Zheng Qinwen beats Jasmine Paolini to win Palermo Open
    AP
  2. NBA Board of Governors approves Michael Jordan’s sale of the Charlotte Hornets - Reports
    AP
  3. Deodhar Trophy LIVE Score, Round 1: Central 55/1 (18 overs) v East; Mulani strikes for West vs North East; streaming updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. Shubhankar finishes eighth, achieves best ever result by an Indian at British Open
    PTI
  5. What Google Won’t Tell You podcast: Murali Sreeshankar on long jump, basketball, speed cubing and sacrificing his beloved parotta
    Jonathan Selvaraj,Ipsit Mohapatra
READ MORE STORIES

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
Team India will traverse 8400 kms over 35 days during the group phase of the 2023 ODI World Cup, venturing into nine cities.

Team India criss-cross the country in pursuit of elusive ICC title

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Basketball

  1. NBA Board of Governors approves Michael Jordan’s sale of the Charlotte Hornets - Reports
    AP
  2. Ex-NBA All-Star Kemba Walker signs for Monaco
    AFP
  3. Aces beats Storm, equals WNBA’s best 22-game start
    Reuters
  4. NBA: LaMelo Ball says he signed five-year extension with Hornets because team is on the right path
    AP
  5. NBA: Paris to host Nets-Cavaliers game next year
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. China’s Zheng Qinwen beats Jasmine Paolini to win Palermo Open
    AP
  2. NBA Board of Governors approves Michael Jordan’s sale of the Charlotte Hornets - Reports
    AP
  3. Deodhar Trophy LIVE Score, Round 1: Central 55/1 (18 overs) v East; Mulani strikes for West vs North East; streaming updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. Shubhankar finishes eighth, achieves best ever result by an Indian at British Open
    PTI
  5. What Google Won’t Tell You podcast: Murali Sreeshankar on long jump, basketball, speed cubing and sacrificing his beloved parotta
    Jonathan Selvaraj,Ipsit Mohapatra
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment