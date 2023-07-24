MagazineBuy Print

_DSC9226.jpg

NBA’s Kyle Anderson gains China citizenship ahead of FIBA World Cup

China has naturalised a series of foreign-born athletes in recent years in a bid to strengthen its frequently underperforming national teams.

Published : Jul 24, 2023 11:15 IST , Beijing - 2 MINS READ

AFP
NBA player Kyle Anderson (R) has become a Chinese citizen.
NBA player Kyle Anderson (R) has become a Chinese citizen. | Photo Credit: ucla men’s basketball/twitter
infoIcon

NBA player Kyle Anderson (R) has become a Chinese citizen. | Photo Credit: ucla men’s basketball/twitter

NBA player Kyle Anderson has become a Chinese citizen, Beijing’s basketball association said on Monday, paving the way for the Timberwolves forward to represent the Asian giant at next month’s FIBA Basketball World Cup.

China has naturalised a series of foreign-born athletes in recent years in a bid to strengthen its frequently underperforming national teams.

Anderson, who was born in New York and reportedly has a Chinese great-grandfather, said this year he would consider switching allegiance to Beijing.

“With the promotion and support of all parties, Li Kai’er obtained Chinese nationality this morning,” the China Basketball Association (CBA) said on its Weibo social media account, using Anderson’s Chinese name.

“We thank all parties for their support and help, Li’s family for their support, and the fans and media for their long-term attention to the Chinese men’s basketball team,” the CBA added.

The governing body posted a photo of a beaming Anderson standing with its chairman, former NBA star Yao Ming.

It did not mention whether Anderson had renounced his American passport, which is typically a requirement in China, which does not recognise dual nationality.

Anderson currently plays for the Minnesota Timberwolves, who lost in the first round of last season’s playoffs to the eventual champions, the Denver Nuggets.

China is currently ranked 27th in the world by basketball’s global governing body, FIBA.

Beijing has made overtures in recent years to foreign athletes with connections to the country through ancestry or long-term residence.

They include US-born freestyle skier Eileen Gu, who cemented her celebrity status with a string of victories at last year’s Winter Olympics in Beijing.

British-born former Arsenal footballer Nico Yennaris has also competed for the Chinese national team after obtaining citizenship.

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
Team India will traverse 8400 kms over 35 days during the group phase of the 2023 ODI World Cup, venturing into nine cities.

Team India criss-cross the country in pursuit of elusive ICC title

Ayon Sengupta
