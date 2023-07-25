MagazineBuy Print

Bronny James, son of LeBron, suffers cardiac arrest

The James family confirmed in a statement on Tuesday that Bronny was in ICU but is now in stable condition.

Published : Jul 25, 2023 20:40 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James (0) smiles during a high school basketball game against Christopher Columbus at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Springfield, Mass. James is positioned to be one of the top NBA draft prospects for next year. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James (0) smiles during a high school basketball game against Christopher Columbus at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Springfield, Mass. James is positioned to be one of the top NBA draft prospects for next year. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File) | Photo Credit: Gregory Payan
infoIcon

FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James (0) smiles during a high school basketball game against Christopher Columbus at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Springfield, Mass. James is positioned to be one of the top NBA draft prospects for next year. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File) | Photo Credit: Gregory Payan

LeBron James’ son, Bronny, suffered a cardiac arrest during a workout at his college in University of South Carolina on Monday, the James family confirmed.

“Yesterday, while practicing Bronny suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU,” a family statement said.

MORE TO FOLLOW

