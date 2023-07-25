LeBron James’ son, Bronny, suffered a cardiac arrest during a workout at his college in University of South Carolina on Monday, the James family confirmed.
“Yesterday, while practicing Bronny suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU,” a family statement said.
MORE TO FOLLOW
Latest on Sportstar
- Bronny James, son of LeBron, suffers cardiac arrest
- Deodhar Trophy 203: Captains in focus as North, Central eye first win
- Mounting a comeback: How Shivam Mavi fought injuries to earn India call-up
- Sports Ministry accords recognition to Handball Association of India
- BCCI announces India’s international fixtures for home season in 2023-24
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE