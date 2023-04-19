Los Angeles Lakers will look to consolidate on the advantage it gained against Memphis Grizzlies in the opening game before the series moves to Los Angeles.

Darvin Ham will be particularly pleased with his side’s scoring display in the first game with four players - LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Rui Hachimura and Austin Reeves - hitting 20+ points.

If the Lakers indeed manage to win this series against the Grizzlies, they will become the first team to win a Playoffs series after qualfying through the Play-In tournament.

Memphis will be sweating over the fitness of Ja Morant, who had left the court mid-way in game one after suffering an injury to his hand.

In case Morant is unable to start game two, Tyus Jones will be slotted into the starting five.

PREVIOUS RESULTS IN 2022/23

⦿ Lakers 122-121 Grizzlies - January 2023

⦿ Grizzlies 121-109 Lakers - March 2023

⦿ Lakers 112-103 Grizzlies - March 2023

⦿ Lakers 128-112 Grizzlies - April 2023

PREDICTED STARTING 5s

Lakers: Austin Reeves, Anthony Davis, LeBron James, D’Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt

Grizzlies: Dillon Brook, Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr, Xavier Tillman, Tyus Jones

STREAMING INFO

When will the Lakers vs Grizzlies NBA Playoff game start?

The Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies game will start at 5:00 AM IST or 7:30 PM ET.

Where will the Lakers vs Grizzlies NBA Playoffs game be telecast on TV?

The Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies game will be not be telecast in India.

Where to live stream the Lakers vs Grizzlies NBA Playoff game?

The live stream of the Lakers vs Grizzlies NBA Playoff game will be available on NBA.com with a League Pass.