MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

NBA: Antetokounmpo, Bucks breeze past Knicks 146-122, into semifinals of In-Season Tournament

The Bucks posted a season high in scoring, shooting 60.5% (23 of 38) from 3-point range and 60.4% overall to set up a matchup with Indiana in Las Vegas on Thursday.

Published : Dec 06, 2023 09:15 IST , MILWAUKEE - 2 MINS READ

AP
Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo in action.
Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo in action. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 35 points and 10 assists, Damian Lillard added 28 points, and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the New York Knicks 146-122 on Tuesday night to reach the semifinals of the NBA’s inaugural In-Season Tournament.

The Bucks posted a season high in scoring, shooting 60.5% (23 of 38) from 3-point range and 60.4% overall to set up a matchup with Indiana in Las Vegas on Thursday.

Milwaukee is 5-0 in tournament play and extended its home winning streak to nine games. The Bucks (15-6) have won 10 of 12 overall.

Julius Randle scored a season-high 41 points for the Knicks, whose three-game winning streak was snapped. Jalen Brunson added 24 points and R.J. Barrett scored 23 for New York, which earned a wild-card berth in the knockout round through a point-differential tiebreaker.

ALSO READ | NBA: LeBron James, Lakers relish tourney matchup vs. Suns

Antetokounmpo had an injury scare less than two minutes into the game. After tipping in a missed shot, he landed on Randle’s foot and rolled his left ankle. Antetokounmpo fell to the floor in pain. He eventually limped up the court but stayed in the game and tallied 10 of the Bucks’ first 13 points.

After a tightly contested first half, the Bucks pulled ahead by as many as 18 points in the third quarter. Milwaukee led by as many as 27 in the fourth and coach Adrian Griffin emptied his bench, giving rare playing time to Antetokounmpo’s brother, Thanasis, and Robin Lopez, the twin brother of starting center Brook Lopez.

Lillard swished three step-back 3-pointers in the waning stages of the second quarter to give the Bucks at 75-72 lead at halftime. It was the highest-scoring first half this season for Milwaukee.

The Knicks had gone 10-3 since losing to the Bucks in Milwaukee on Nov. 3 in the opener of tournament group play.

UP NEXT

Knicks: At Boston on Friday.

Bucks: Will seek to avenge a 126-124 loss to the host Pacers in the teams’ only meeting this season.

Related Topics

Giannis Antetokounmpo /

Milwaukee Bucks /

NBA 2023-24

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NBA: Antetokounmpo, Bucks breeze past Knicks 146-122, into semifinals of In-Season Tournament
    AP
  2. Mercedes and F1 angered by FIA compliance probe
    Reuters
  3. No limit to Italy’s ambitions at Euro 2024, says Spalletti
    Reuters
  4. Manu Kone’s 120th-minute header sends Gladbach past Wolfsburg into German Cup quarterfinals
    AP
  5. Inter hit by double injury blow to De Vrij and Dumfries
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Basketball

  1. NBA: Antetokounmpo, Bucks breeze past Knicks 146-122, into semifinals of In-Season Tournament
    AP
  2. NBA: LeBron James, Lakers relish tourney matchup vs. Suns
    Reuters
  3. NBA: Sixers’ Oubre ready to return after ‘traumatic’ hit and run
    AFP
  4. NBA roundup: Clippers stuns Warriors after trailing by 22
    Reuters
  5. NBA 2023-24: Magic tie team record with ninth straight win
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NBA: Antetokounmpo, Bucks breeze past Knicks 146-122, into semifinals of In-Season Tournament
    AP
  2. Mercedes and F1 angered by FIA compliance probe
    Reuters
  3. No limit to Italy’s ambitions at Euro 2024, says Spalletti
    Reuters
  4. Manu Kone’s 120th-minute header sends Gladbach past Wolfsburg into German Cup quarterfinals
    AP
  5. Inter hit by double injury blow to De Vrij and Dumfries
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment