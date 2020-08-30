NBA 2020: Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets aim to stay afloat

Luka Doncic and Jamal Murray have put on some of the best shows in the bubble. Without another one Sunday, their shows may be over.

With their teams facing elimination, Doncic and Murray might be down to their final day at Disney when they play the two Game 6s in the Western Conference.

Dallas trails the Los Angeles Clippers 3-2, the same deficit Denver faces against Utah. But the Mavericks appear to be in the tougher predicament.

Not only are they playing again without Kristaps Porzingis, but they have to slow down a No. 2-seeded Clippers team that crushed them 154-111 in Game 5 on Tuesday after Paul George snapped out of a prolonged slump.

The Clippers were then one of the teams that expressed frustrations the next night at the leaguewide meeting that followed the three-game postponements, but eventually decided they wanted to stay and play.

"We’re obviously fully committed to winning a championship here,” George said, “but we just want everything to be basically on the same page with everything else, and everything to pretty much fall in line with what’s going on, like I said, inside and outside of the bubble.”

Doncic, who has battled a sprained left ankle, had 22 points and eight rebounds. That’s not bad, but it was far off the 43 points, 17 rebounds and 13 assists he had in Game 4 when he made the winning 3-pointer at the overtime buzzer as Dallas tied the series.

The winner of that series faces the winner of the Denver-Utah series. The Jazz had a chance to wrap it up in Game 5, but Murray and Nikola Jokic led a season-saving rally from 15 down in the third quarter to a 117-107 victory.

Murray had 42 points, eight rebounds and eight assists after scoring a career-high 50 points in Game 4. He had no turnovers in either game.

The other game Sunday is Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, where the Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics meet after each completed first-round sweeps.