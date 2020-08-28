More Sports Basketball Basketball Just do it - Nike, Under Armour throw support behind protesting NBA, WNBA players Jacob Blake's shooting was the latest in a string of attacks of unarmed Black men and women in the United States by police and others over the past few years. Reuters 28 August, 2020 10:00 IST NBA stars including LeBron James and Steph Curry have lucrative shoe endorsement deals with companies like Nike and Under Armour. - AP Reuters 28 August, 2020 10:00 IST Major sportswear brands Under Armour Inc and Nike Inc said on Thursday they support boycotts by professional athletes who refused to play following the police shooting of a Black man in Wisconsin.Under Armour and actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on Thursday postponed the launch of a new sneaker collaboration, and said in a statement: "We support all of those in sport who are currently demanding societal change across the United States and the globe." pic.twitter.com/XnBSFVuysE— Under Armour (@UnderArmour) August 27, 2020 Nike said in a statement on Thursday that it "stands in support of NBA and WNBA players and athletes across the sports community in their response to the senseless shooting of Jacob Blake." pic.twitter.com/dbx5DP5MYB— Nike (@Nike) August 27, 2020 The displays of support come after the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks boycotted Game 5 of their playoff series on Wednesday in solidarity with those protesting police brutality in Kenosha, Wisconsin, about 40 miles (60 km) south of Milwaukee.That led the National Basketball Association to postpone all three playoff games on Wednesday and three more on Thursday. The boycott to protest racial injustice also rippled to the Women's National Basketball Association, Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer. The NBA issued the following statement pic.twitter.com/8xvdWFoq3C— NBA (@NBA) August 27, 2020 The Washington Post reported on Thursday that NBA players had agreed not to boycott the rest of the season.Protests have been widespread after Blake was shot in the back seven times at close range by a white police officer on Sunday. It was the latest in a string of killings of unarmed Black men and women in the United States by police and others over the past few years #WNBA's stand against #racism continuesThe Mystics came into the arena wearing shirts with #JacobBlake's name on the front & holes in the back to signify the seven bullets that the 29-year-old black man was hit with by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin. : https://t.co/Qta9Of5c7h pic.twitter.com/roAFVPB1LI— Sportstar (@sportstarweb) August 27, 2020 NBA stars including LeBron James and Steph Curry have lucrative shoe endorsement deals with companies like Nike and Under Armour.Nike rival Adidas on Wednesday tweeted, "We support all players and coaches across sport who are using their platforms to demand justice. Black lives matter."Sports beverage brand Gatorade on Wednesday retweeted a statement from the Milwaukee Bucks and added "This is bigger than sport. #BlackLivesMatter." Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos