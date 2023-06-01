Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

NBA: Celtics confirm coach Joe Mazzulla’s return

Mazzulla, 34, led the Celtics to a 57-25 record and the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference in his first season on the bench. Boston’s season ended Monday with a Game 7 loss to the Miami Heat in the East finals.

Published : Jun 01, 2023 22:55 IST , Boston - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE: Mazzulla took over when coach Ime Udoka was suspended for the season in September for multiple violations of team rules.
FILE: Mazzulla took over when coach Ime Udoka was suspended for the season in September for multiple violations of team rules. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

FILE: Mazzulla took over when coach Ime Udoka was suspended for the season in September for multiple violations of team rules. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Joe Mazzulla remains head coach of the Boston Celtics and will return next season, team president Brad Stevens said Thursday.

ALSO READ
History says the NBA Finals will end in 6 games, the most common of all outcomes

“He’s a terrific leader,” Stevens said. “He’ll only get better at anything that he can learn from this year, because he’s constantly trying to learn. And he’s accountable.”

Mazzulla, 34, led the Celtics to a 57-25 record and the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference in his first season on the bench. Boston’s season ended Monday with a Game 7 loss to the Miami Heat in the East finals.

Mazzulla took over when coach Ime Udoka was suspended for the season in September for multiple violations of team rules. He reportedly had a consensual relationship with an unidentified female staff member.

Three Celtics assistant coaches -- Ben Sullivan, Aaron Miles and Mike Mose -- are reportedly leaving to rejoin Udoka, who was named head coach of the Houston Rockets last month.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NBA: Celtics confirm coach Joe Mazzulla’s return
    Reuters
  2. Seventh seed Jabeur subdues risk-taking Dodin for third round spot
    Reuters
  3. India vs Pakistan Live Score, Final: IND 2-1 PAK; Pakistan pulls back in third quarter - Junior Asia Cup updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. Sinner dumped out of French Open Round 2 by world no. 79 Altmaier in 5-hour 26-minute epic
    AFP
  5. German federation mourns teenager’s death after youth tournament
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Basketball

  1. NBA: Celtics confirm coach Joe Mazzulla’s return
    Reuters
  2. History says the NBA Finals will end in 6 games, the most common of all outcomes
    AP
  3. Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat LIVE Streaming Info: When and where to watch the NBA Finals?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Wembanyama’s NBA summer debut may come in Sacramento, not Las Vegas
    AP
  5. Detroit Pistons set to offer Monty Williams $10M per year - Reports
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NBA: Celtics confirm coach Joe Mazzulla’s return
    Reuters
  2. Seventh seed Jabeur subdues risk-taking Dodin for third round spot
    Reuters
  3. India vs Pakistan Live Score, Final: IND 2-1 PAK; Pakistan pulls back in third quarter - Junior Asia Cup updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. Sinner dumped out of French Open Round 2 by world no. 79 Altmaier in 5-hour 26-minute epic
    AFP
  5. German federation mourns teenager’s death after youth tournament
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment