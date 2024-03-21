NBA roundup: Celtics tops Bucks, extends winning streak to seven games

Jayson Tatum had 31 points and eight rebounds to help the Boston Celtics extend its winning streak to seven games with a 122-119 victory over the visiting Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night.

Derrick White added 23 points and eight assists for Boston, which made 18 of its 40 3-point attempts. Jaylen Brown had 21 points, and Payton Pritchard came off the bench to score 19.

The Celtics led by 21 points in the fourth quarter before the Bucks got within two with 32.6 seconds left. Boston sealed the win at the foul line, running its home winning streak to 10 games.

Damian Lillard scored a game-high 32 points and Bobby Portis added 24 points and 15 rebounds for Milwaukee, which was missing Giannis Antetokounmpo (hamstring) for the second game in a row.

Suns 115, 76ers 102

Grayson Allen matched his season highs with nine 3-pointers and 32 points as Phoenix beat visiting Philadelphia.

Kevin Durant scored 22 points and Devin Booker added 18 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds for Phoenix, which led by as many as 26. Durant (28,610 points) was 10-for-18 from the floor and passed Shaquille O’Neal (28,596) for eighth on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

Kelly Oubre Jr. put up 18 points for the 76ers, who had its two-game winning streak end.

Heat 107, Cavaliers 104

Terry Rozier scored seven of his 24 points down the stretch, including on a step-back 3-pointer with 14.5 seconds remaining in regulation, which proved to be the game-winner as visiting Miami topped Cleveland.

The Heat could not gain much separation, however, pushing its advantage to 11 points at its peak. Playing without Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Max Strus, the Cavaliers rallied to take a fourth-quarter lead behind Georges Niang’s 10 points in the period.

Niang was one of five Cleveland scorers in double figures, finishing with 18 points. Jarrett Allen recorded his 34th double-double of the season and first 20-plus-point, 20-plus-rebound double-double since Dec. 27 with a team-high 25 points and 20 boards.

Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard makes a layup. | Photo Credit: AP

Pacers 122, Pistons 103

Pascal Siakam had 25 points, eight rebounds and four assists and visiting Indiana pounded Detroit.

Tyrese Haliburton had 20 points, nine assists and four steals for the Pacers (39-31) on the first leg of a five-game road trip. Aaron Nesmith supplied 14 points and T.J. McConnell contributed 13 points and six assists.

Cade Cunningham led the Pistons (12-57), who has lost four straight, with 23 points, 1 10 assists and six rebounds. Jaden Ivey had 15 points and Jalen Duren added 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Thunder 119, Jazz 107

Rookie Chet Holmgren scored 35 points to lead host Oklahoma City past Utah for its third win in a row, moving the Thunder into sole possession of first place in the Western Conference.

Holmgren scored 18 of his points in the fourth quarter as the Thunder pulled away, outscoring the Jazz 37-27. Utah has dropped three consecutive games and 14 of its past 17.

Holmgren added a season-high-tying 14 rebounds, while teammate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 31 points, seven assists and four steals. Collin Sexton led Utah with 25 points.

JaVale McGee of the Sacramento Kings dunks against the Toronto Raptors. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Kings 123, Raptors 89

Domantas Sabonis had 13 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists as visiting Sacramento defeated Toronto.

Sabonis recorded a double-double for the 51st consecutive game while producing his 24th triple-double of the season. De’Aaron Fox added 20 points for the Kings, who was opening a three-game road trip after a 4-2 homestand.

Gary Trent Jr. scored 18 points for the Raptors, who has lost eight in a row. Ochai Agbaji and Jordan Nwora scored 13 points apiece, and Jahmi’us Ramsey put up 11 points.

Warriors 137, Grizzlies 116

Jonathan Kuminga had a team-high 26 points and Golden State used a 22-0 burst bridging the second and third quarters to break a tie and pull away from Memphis in San Francisco.

Klay Thompson poured in 23 off the bench, Andrew Wiggins chipped in with 22 points and Stephen Curry had 14 in just 24 minutes, helping the Warriors snap a three-game home losing streak.

On a night when the Grizzlies attempted 49 3-pointers, rookie GG Jackson II buried seven en route to a season-high 35 points and Santi Aldama hit six in a 27-point effort. However, they couldn’t prevent Memphis’ fourth consecutive loss.

Clippers 116, Blazers 103

Paul George scored 27 points and Kawhi Leonard added 24 as Los Angeles topped host Portland in the first contest of a two-game set.

James Harden had 19 points and 14 assists as the Clippers defeated the Trail Blazers for the third straight time this season and eighth in a row overall.

Scoot Henderson scored 18 points and rookie Kris Murray added a career-high 17 points for Portland, which took its fourth loss in a row. Anfernee Simons had 14 points and Jabari Walker and Dalano Banton scored 12 points apiece.