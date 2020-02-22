NBA launches fifth edition of basketball scouting program in India

The National Basketball Association (NBA) and the ACG Worldwide Group announced the fifth edition of ACG-NBA Jump, India’s first national basketball scouting program, which began on Saturday at the WBBA Ground in Kolkata.

READ | Harsimran Kaur invited to NBA Global Academy for second time



The second tryout will be held on March 1 at the Kanteerva Stadium in Bengaluru, followed by a second trial on April 1 at the Mumbai University’s Kalina Campus and a final tryout on April 18 at the Thyagaraj Stadium in New Delhi.



The scouting program will culminate with the ACG-NBA Jump National Finals, where players shortlisted from the tryouts will be further evaluated by the NBA’s international basketball operations team and scouts from The NBA Academy India.



Top performers from the National Finals will receive a full scholarship and training at The NBA Academy India.

The ACG-NBA Jump was first launched in 2015. Palpreet Singh, the top prospect of the first program, attended the 2016 NBA G League National Tryout in USA and was then drafted by the Long Island Nets in 2016 NBA G-League Draft.