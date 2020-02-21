More Sports Basketball Basketball NBA wrap: Antetokounmpo stars for Bucks, victory for Rockets Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo had a double-double in a win over the Detroit Pistons. Dejan Kalinic 21 February, 2020 15:30 IST Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. - Getty Images Dejan Kalinic 21 February, 2020 15:30 IST Giannis Antetokounmpo starred as the Milwaukee Bucks resumed their NBA season with a comfortable win, while the Houston Rockets cruised on Thursday.Back in action after the All-Star break, the Bucks improved to 47-8 with a 126-106 victory over the Detroit Pistons.Antetokounmpo finished with a double-double of 33 points and 16 rebounds, while Khris Middleton poured in 28 points.Eric Bledsoe went eight-of-14 from the field for his 19 points and Brook Lopez contributed 18 for the Bucks.The Rockets team was untroubled by the Golden State Warriors in a 135-105 thrashing.READ: Celtics outlasts Clippers in double OT, Thunder downs PelicansJames Harden (29 points and 10 assists) and Russell Westbrook (21 points and 10 assists) finished with double-doubles.All five of Houston's starters finished with double-digits for points, with Robert Covington adding 20.Young red-hot as Embiid lifts 76ersTrae Young had a career-high 50 points in the Atlanta Hawks' 129-124 win over the Miami Heat.Joel Embiid's double-double of 39 points and 16 rebounds helped the Philadelphia 76ers past the Brooklyn Nets 112-104 after overtime.Malik Monk's 25 points off the bench helped the Charlotte Hornets beat the Chicago Bulls 103-93.Bulls' slump continuesThe Bulls' loss was their seventh straight as they were left with a 19-37 record and in 11th in the Eastern Conference.Young from deepYoung went eight-of-15 from three-point range in a dazzling display.Grizzlies at LakersThe Los Angeles Lakers (41-12) resume its campaign against the Memphis Grizzlies (28-27) at the Staples Center on Friday.Thursday's resultsMilwaukee Bucks 126-106 Detroit PistonsAtlanta Hawks 129-124 Miami HeatPhiladelphia 76ers 112-104 Brooklyn NetsCharlotte Hornets 103-93 Chicago BullsSacramento Kings 129-125 Memphis GrizzliesHouston Rockets 135-105 Golden State Warriors Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos