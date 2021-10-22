Basketball Basketball NBA announces 75th anniversary team Michael Jordan, Oscar Robertson, Wilt Chamberlain, Bill Russell and LeBron James highlight the National Basketball Association's 75th anniversary team which was announced on Thursday. AFP LOS ANGELES 22 October, 2021 09:09 IST A detailed view to the LA Clippers bench with the NBA's 75th anniversary logo on the back prior to the home opener game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on October 21, 2021 in San Francisco, California. - GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP AFP LOS ANGELES 22 October, 2021 09:09 IST Michael Jordan, Oscar Robertson, Wilt Chamberlain, Bill Russell and LeBron James highlight the National Basketball Association's 75th anniversary team which was announced on Thursday.The members of the team have won a total of 158 NBA championships and amassed 730 all-star selections leading up to the league's landmark 75th anniversary season which began on Tuesday with the Milwaukee Bucks unveiling its championship banner.A panel of voters were asked to choose the 75 greatest players of all-time, but the league ended up settling on 76 players instead of 75. They did not rank the players by number or position. 75th Anniversary Team: Day 3 Reveal. #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/W1UiNYfHc8— NBA (@NBA) October 21, 2021 There are six international stars from a half dozen countries, comprising Giannis Antetokounmpo (Greece), Patrick Ewing (Jamaica), Steve Nash (Canada), Dirk Nowitzki (Germany) and Hakeem Olajuwon (Nigeria) and Tim Duncan (US Virgin Islands).Eleven active players also got the nod: Antetokounmpo, James, Carmelo Anthony, Stephen Curry, Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, Damian Lillard, Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook.The voting panel included several current and former players who are also named to the team including Rick Barry, Julius Erving, Stephen Curry, and Scottie Pippen. Read more stories on Basketball. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :