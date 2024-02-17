MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

NBA champion, ‘Survivor’ contestant Scot Pollard receives heart transplant

Pollard, a 1997 first-round draft pick after helping Kansas reach the NCAA Sweet 16 in four seasons. He was useful off the bench for much of an NBA career that stretched over 11 years and five teams.

Published : Feb 17, 2024 19:18 IST - 2 MINS READ

AP
A generic basketball photo used in the NBA
A generic basketball photo used in the NBA | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

A generic basketball photo used in the NBA | Photo Credit: AFP

NBA champion and “Survivor” contestant Scot Pollard has had a heart transplant, his wife said on social media on Friday night.

“Scot has a new heart!” Dawn Pollard posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Surgery went well and I’ve been told the heart is big, powerful and is a perfect fit! Now on to the crucial part of recovery. Thank you to everyone for the continued prayers and support, but most of all, deepest thanks to the donor, our hero.”

Pollard, who turned 49 on Monday, needed a transplant because of damage to his heart from a virus he caught in 2021 that likely triggered a genetic condition he has known about since it killed his father at 54, when Scot was 16. Pollard’s size complicated efforts to find a donor with a heart big enough to fit his 6-foot-11, 260-pound body.

Earlier Friday, Dawn Pollard posted that a heart had been found.

“It’s go time!” she posted on X. “Please keep the prayers coming for Scot, the surgeons, for the donor and his family who lost their loved one. This donor gave the most amazing gift of life and we are forever grateful.”

ALSO READ | Former NBA player Bryn Forbes arrested on family violence charge

Pollard was a 1997 first-round draft pick after helping Kansas reach the NCAA Sweet 16 in four straight seasons. He was a useful big man off the bench for much of an NBA career that stretched over 11 years and five teams. He played 55 seconds in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ trip to the NBA Finals in 2007, and won it all the following year with the Boston Celtics despite a season-ending ankle injury in February.

Pollard retired after that season, then dabbled in broadcasting and acting. He was a contestant on the 32nd season of “Survivor,” where he was voted out on Day 27 with eight castaways remaining.

Pollard went public with his condition last month and began the process of listing himself at transplant centers. He was admitted to intensive care at Vanderbilt University Medical Center on Feb. 7.

“I’m staying here until I get a heart,” he said in a text message to The Associated Press from his hospital room in Nashville, Tennessee. “My heart got weaker. (Doctors) agree this is my best shot at getting a heart quicker.”

Related stories

Related Topics

NBA /

NCAA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NBA champion, ‘Survivor’ contestant Scot Pollard receives heart transplant
    AP
  2. Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 LIVE Updates: Haryana Steelers takes on U Mumba before UP Yoddhas locks horn with Gujarat Giants in PKL 10
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Getting wicket with yorker a matter of pride for a quick, says Siraj
    Ayan Acharya
  4. Indian sports news wrap, February 17
    Team Sportstar
  5. Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal FC LIVE score, HFC vs EBFC, ISL 2023-24: Lineups are in, match updates and more
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Basketball

  1. NBA champion, ‘Survivor’ contestant Scot Pollard receives heart transplant
    AP
  2. Clippers coach Tyronn Lue fined for saying officials at Golden State were ‘cheating’
    AP
  3. NBA fines Clippers’ P.J. Tucker $75,000 for public trade demand
    Reuters
  4. NBA All Star 2024: West, East starters; reserves list, game format, when and where to watch?
    Team Sportstar
  5. NBA roundup: With LeBron resting, Davis, Hachimura help Lakers rout Jazz 138-122
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NBA champion, ‘Survivor’ contestant Scot Pollard receives heart transplant
    AP
  2. Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 LIVE Updates: Haryana Steelers takes on U Mumba before UP Yoddhas locks horn with Gujarat Giants in PKL 10
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Getting wicket with yorker a matter of pride for a quick, says Siraj
    Ayan Acharya
  4. Indian sports news wrap, February 17
    Team Sportstar
  5. Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal FC LIVE score, HFC vs EBFC, ISL 2023-24: Lineups are in, match updates and more
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment