MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Clippers coach Tyronn Lue fined for saying officials at Golden State were ‘cheating’

Lue got two separate technical fouls early in the fourth quarter, and he was ejected after a brief skirmish between the teams.

Published : Feb 17, 2024 10:42 IST - 1 MIN READ

AP
LA Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue gestures during the game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center.
LA Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue gestures during the game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

LA Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue gestures during the game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Los Angeles Clippers coach Tyronn Lue has been fined 35,000 U.S. dollars for publicly criticising game officials and questioning their integrity.

The NBA announced the fine on Friday for Lue.

The fine was related to the veteran coach’s comments to his team Wednesday night after the Clippers’ victory at Golden State.

Lue got two separate technical fouls early in the fourth quarter, and he was ejected after a brief skirmish between the teams.

The Clippers rallied from a significant deficit after Lue’s ejection, roaring back to beat the Warriors 130-125. Lue was then caught on video in an apparently semi-public area near the Clippers’ locker room at Chase Center as he yelled to his players and staff: “Where the refs at now? Cheating. That’s all they be doing.”

Lue also was captured yelling: “Where James at? The referee. I want to kick him in the mouth.”

James Williams was one of the three officials working the game.

Lue’s Clippers have been on a profound roll since the start of December, going 28-7 with newcomer James Harden and emerging as a significant contender for the franchise’s first NBA title.

Lue is in his fourth season in charge of the Clippers after leading them to three playoff appearances and the team’s first Western Conference finals appearance. He won an NBA title in his first year as a head coach with LeBron James and the Cavaliers in 2016, and Cleveland also reached the next two NBA Finals.

Related Topics

Los Angeles Clippers

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs ENG Live Score Updates, 3rd Test Day 3: England 260/5; Kuldeep removes Duckett after Root, Bairstow fall
    Team Sportstar
  2. Man City must have laser focus, says Guardiola ahead of Chelsea clash
    Reuters
  3. Clippers coach Tyronn Lue fined for saying officials at Golden State were ‘cheating’
    AP
  4. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 7 Day 2 updates: Vijay Shankar scores 100 for TN; Kerala bowls Andhra out for 272
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Will India be allowed to field a substitute player for Ashwin?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Basketball

  1. Clippers coach Tyronn Lue fined for saying officials at Golden State were ‘cheating’
    AP
  2. NBA fines Clippers’ P.J. Tucker $75,000 for public trade demand
    Reuters
  3. NBA All Star 2024: West, East starters; reserves list, game format, when and where to watch?
    Team Sportstar
  4. NBA roundup: With LeBron resting, Davis, Hachimura help Lakers rout Jazz 138-122
    AP
  5. Shaquille O’Neal’s jersey the first to be retired by Orlando Magic
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs ENG Live Score Updates, 3rd Test Day 3: England 260/5; Kuldeep removes Duckett after Root, Bairstow fall
    Team Sportstar
  2. Man City must have laser focus, says Guardiola ahead of Chelsea clash
    Reuters
  3. Clippers coach Tyronn Lue fined for saying officials at Golden State were ‘cheating’
    AP
  4. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 7 Day 2 updates: Vijay Shankar scores 100 for TN; Kerala bowls Andhra out for 272
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Will India be allowed to field a substitute player for Ashwin?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment