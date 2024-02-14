MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Former NBA player Bryn Forbes arrested on family violence charge

Bexar County arrest records show Forbes was arrested Tuesday and jailed on a charge of assaulting a family member by choking, strangulation, a third-degree felony.

Published : Feb 14, 2024 10:31 IST , SAN ANTONIO - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE -Minnesota Timberwolves guard Bryn Forbes (10) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.
FILE -Minnesota Timberwolves guard Bryn Forbes (10) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. | Photo Credit: David Zalubowski/AP
infoIcon

FILE -Minnesota Timberwolves guard Bryn Forbes (10) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. | Photo Credit: David Zalubowski/AP

Former NBA player Bryn Forbes has been arrested on a family violence charge.

Bexar County arrest records show Forbes was arrested Tuesday and jailed on a charge of assaulting a family member by choking, strangulation, a third-degree felony.

Forbes, 30, was still in the Bexar County Jail on $7,500 bond as of Tuesday afternoon, a jail official said. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney.

San Antonio police said in the preliminary report that officers responded to a call at 2:17 a.m. on Monday. Forbes allegedly assaulted a 30-year-old woman described as “an ex-significant other.” The report said the woman was able to get away and notify police.

Forbes then fled the scene before police arrived and was arrested late Tuesday morning.

ALSO READ | Victor Wembanyama swats 10 shots in triple-double, Spurs beats Raptors

Forbes was also arrested in February 2023 on suspicion of assault with bodily injury, a misdemeanor, after a verbal argument with a female companion turned physical.

Forbes played for four teams over seven seasons after a college career at Cleveland State and Michigan State. An undrafted free agent, he spent his first four seasons with the San Antonio Spurs. He joined the Milwaukee Bucks as a free agent in 2021 and returned to the Spurs the following season before being traded to the Denver Nuggets.

Related Topics

Bryn Forbes /

San Antonio Spurs /

NBA /

Milwaukee Bucks

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Former NBA player Bryn Forbes arrested on family violence charge
    AP
  2. Anti-doping agency refers Nigeria, Venezuela to sports arbitration court
    AFP
  3. Shaquille O’Neal’s jersey the first to be retired by Orlando Magic
    AP
  4. Chelsea still chasing Champions League spot, says Fernandez
    Reuters
  5. Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur looks forward to ‘huge opportunity’ with Hamilton in 2025
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Former NBA player Bryn Forbes arrested on family violence charge
    AP
  2. Anti-doping agency refers Nigeria, Venezuela to sports arbitration court
    AFP
  3. Wrestling world body lifts suspension on WFI with immediate effect
    Y. B. Sarangi
  4. Young sailors Banny Bongur and Akshay Kumar of Udbhav School drafted into the Boys Sports Company
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. Indian sports news wrap, February 13
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Former NBA player Bryn Forbes arrested on family violence charge
    AP
  2. Anti-doping agency refers Nigeria, Venezuela to sports arbitration court
    AFP
  3. Shaquille O’Neal’s jersey the first to be retired by Orlando Magic
    AP
  4. Chelsea still chasing Champions League spot, says Fernandez
    Reuters
  5. Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur looks forward to ‘huge opportunity’ with Hamilton in 2025
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment