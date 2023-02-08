NBA: Nikola Jokic’s triple-double powers Denver Nuggets’ rout of Wolves

Nikola Jokic had 20 points, 16 assists and 12 rebounds for his 19th triple-double of the season and the host Denver Nuggets scored a season-high in points in a 146-112 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night.

Michael Porter Jr. scored 30 points, Aaron Gordon finished with 24, Vlatko Cancar scored 12 and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 11 for the Nuggets, who bounced back from a 128-98 loss at Minnesota on Sunday night.

Denver produced season highs in points for a quarter (49 in the first) and a half (79 in the first).

Anthony Edwards and Luka Garza had 19 points each while Naz Reid, Matt Ryan and Josh Minott added 11 each for the Timberwolves. D’Angelo Russell finished with 10 before being ejected in the third quarter.

The Nuggets played without Jamal Murray (knee), while the Timberwolves were missing Kyle Anderson (back).

The Timberwolves led by one with 7:30 left in the first quarter before Denver took over. Porter scored 10 quick points as the Nuggets went up 27-15 and forced a Minnesota timeout.

Porter continued to dominate, connecting on an alley-oop, a 17-footer, two free throws and a 3-pointer to cap his 19-point quarter. The Nuggets closed out the period on a 37-6 run to lead 49-19.

The Timberwolves opened the second quarter on an 11-2 run to cut the deficit to 51-30. It was still a 21-point lead before Denver’s starters added to the margin. Jokic fed Gordon for a 3-pointer, Caldwell-Pope sank an 18-foot pull-up jumper and then Gordon hit another from behind the arc to make it 65-38.

Jokic made two inside baskets and assisted on dunks by Gordon and Porter to record a triple-double before halftime. He scored the last four points of the quarter to give the Nuggets a 79-48 lead at halftime.

Denver built a 39-point lead on a 3-pointer by Porter with 7:31 left in the third quarter and pulled its starters with 3:19 left in the period and ahead 104-66. The Nuggets led by as many as 40 in the fourth quarter.