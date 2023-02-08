LeBron James became NBA’s leading scorer of all-time on Wednesday during Los Angeles Lakers’ game against Oklahoma City Thunder.

LeBron went past the long-standing record of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who had ended at 38,387 points.

The 38-year-old reached the feat in the third-quarter of the match. Here is how social media reacted to LeBron breaking the record:

Respect from NBA’s greatest three-point shooter.

Congrats @KingJames …legendary stuff right there 🫡 #38388 — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) February 8, 2023

Magic Johnson congratulates LeBron.

Congratulations to LeBron for breaking the NBA all-time scoring record with 38,388 career points! 🔥👏🏾@KingJames — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 8, 2023

Lil Wayne with praise for the KING

Kongrats King!! Glad to say I've shaken your hand brudda. God bless you and the fam and the homies. — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) February 8, 2023

Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki.

A close friend and colleague - CP3.

38388 and counting… congratulations @KingJames!! — Chris Paul (@CP3) February 8, 2023

Former Lakers star Shaquille O’Neal

Congratulations @KingJames job well done. My boy @IamBlackway had this waiting for you pic.twitter.com/y8ju7fFHeM — SHAQ (@SHAQ) February 8, 2023

LeBron’s former team with a tribute.

Kendrick Perkins feels the GOAT debate is setlled.

I don't wanna hear shit! I'm not debating a damn thing when it comes to the GOAT. Old heads, haters, trolls… sit this one out! I always believed but now it's concrete and nothing left to discuss… Carry. The. Hell. ON!



Congratulations my brother @KingJames — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) February 8, 2023

James Harden has his take.

One of One! Congrats bro @KingJames — James Harden (@JHarden13) February 8, 2023

Nike with a tribute.