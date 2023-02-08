LeBron James became NBA’s leading scorer of all-time on Wednesday during Los Angeles Lakers’ game against Oklahoma City Thunder.
LeBron went past the long-standing record of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who had ended at 38,387 points.
The 38-year-old reached the feat in the third-quarter of the match. Here is how social media reacted to LeBron breaking the record:
Respect from NBA’s greatest three-point shooter.
Magic Johnson congratulates LeBron.
Lil Wayne with praise for the KING
Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki.
A close friend and colleague - CP3.
Former Lakers star Shaquille O’Neal
LeBron’s former team with a tribute.
Kendrick Perkins feels the GOAT debate is setlled.
James Harden has his take.
Nike with a tribute.