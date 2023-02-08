Basketball

LeBron James breaks NBA scoring record: Harden, Curry react to Lakers star going past Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Here is how social media reacted to LeBron James becoming the leading scorer in NBA.

08 February, 2023 10:42 IST
LeBron James after breaking Kareem Abdul Jabbar’s all-time scoring record.

LeBron James after breaking Kareem Abdul Jabbar’s all-time scoring record. | Photo Credit: AFP

LeBron James became NBA’s leading scorer of all-time on Wednesday during Los Angeles Lakers’ game against Oklahoma City Thunder.

LeBron went past the long-standing record of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who had ended at 38,387 points.

The 38-year-old reached the feat in the third-quarter of the match. Here is how social media reacted to LeBron breaking the record:

Respect from NBA’s greatest three-point shooter.

Magic Johnson congratulates LeBron.

Lil Wayne with praise for the KING

Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki.

A close friend and colleague - CP3.

Former Lakers star Shaquille O’Neal

LeBron’s former team with a tribute.

Kendrick Perkins feels the GOAT debate is setlled.

James Harden has his take.

Nike with a tribute.

