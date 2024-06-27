MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

LeBron’s son Bronny James not picked in Round 1; Round 2 awaits

Bronny played one year of college basketball at Southern California averaging 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game last season.

Published : Jun 27, 2024 19:22 IST , NEW YORK - 2 MINS READ

AP
Bronny James brings the ball up the court during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on March 13, 2024.
Bronny James brings the ball up the court during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on March 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Bronny James brings the ball up the court during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on March 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

The son of career scoring leader LeBron James was not selected in the first round on Wednesday in the NBA draft, and now will wait to see if he’s picked in the second round when selections resume Thursday afternoon.

The pick that might be most logical for Bronny James: 55th overall, a selection that just happens to be held by the Los Angeles Lakers, the team that LeBron James — who is widely expected to become a free agent next week — has played for since 2018.

The James family has been in New York this week, though it isn’t known if Bronny James will appear at the second round of the draft.

ALSO READ: Bronny James is staying in the NBA draft, agent Rich Paul announces

Bronny James played one year of college basketball at Southern California and averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game last season. He played in 25 games, missing the start of the season after needing a procedure last year to fix what was diagnosed as a congenital heart defect, which was found after he went into cardiac arrest during a summer workout.

A panel of doctors cleared Bronny James for NBA play last month.

Bronny James — who was listed at 6-foot-4 on USC’s roster but measured at 6 feet, 1 1/2 inches at the combine — may be the most talked-about second-round prospect in draft history, because of the family name. His father, a four-time NBA champion, will be entering his 22nd NBA season this fall.

If Bronny James plays in the NBA next season, he and LeBron James would be the first father-son duo in the league simultaneously as players. There have been about 100 instances in NBA history of players joining the league after their fathers played, but none at the same time.

Related stories

Related Topics

NBA /

Bronny James /

LeBron James /

Los Angeles Lakers /

NBA Draft

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs England LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal: Rain likely to delay toss in Guyana as IND takes on ENG
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs England LIVE Weather Updates: Rain in Guyana ahead of IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  3. LeBron’s son Bronny James not picked in Round 1; Round 2 awaits
    AP
  4. IND-W vs SA-W, One-off Test: Pitch battle looms as spin takes centre stage in Chennai
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  5. IND vs ENG LIVE Toss Update, T20 World Cup 2024: Who will win coin flip today — India’s Rohit or England’s Buttler?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Basketball

  1. LeBron’s son Bronny James not picked in Round 1; Round 2 awaits
    AP
  2. Hawks select Zaccharie Risacher No. 1 overall in 2024 NBA Draft
    Reuters
  3. NBA Draft: Celtics’ front office chief Brad Stevens expects only tweaks to roster
    AP
  4. NBA: Boston Celtics star Porzingis to have surgery, ruled out of Olympics
    AFP
  5. NBA: Los Angeles Lakers introduces JJ Redick as first-time head coach
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs England LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal: Rain likely to delay toss in Guyana as IND takes on ENG
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs England LIVE Weather Updates: Rain in Guyana ahead of IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  3. LeBron’s son Bronny James not picked in Round 1; Round 2 awaits
    AP
  4. IND-W vs SA-W, One-off Test: Pitch battle looms as spin takes centre stage in Chennai
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  5. IND vs ENG LIVE Toss Update, T20 World Cup 2024: Who will win coin flip today — India’s Rohit or England’s Buttler?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment