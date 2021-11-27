NBA fines LeBron James $15,000 for obscene gesture

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has been fined $15,000 for making an obscene gesture during a game and was also warned for using profane language during a media availability, the National Basketball Association (NBA) said on Friday.

Late in the fourth quarter of the Lakers' overtime win against Indiana on Wednesday, James made a deep three-point shot and then performed a celebration colloquially known in NBA circles as the "Big Balls Dance."

As the four-time NBA Most Valuable Player, who was making his return from a one-game suspension, made his way back down the court he gestured with a hand below his groin in a cupping motion while bouncing from foot to foot.

The warning for using profane language stems from a post-game media availability on Sunday when James was discussing a one-game suspension he received for hitting Detroit Pistons centre Isaiah Stewart in the face.

James was suspended for what the NBA called "recklessly hitting" Stewart, who had blood streaming down his face, but later said the hit was accidental.