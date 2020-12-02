NBA: Lakers re-sign veteran Dudley, Celtics' Walker out till early January

The Los Angeles Lakers have re-signed veteran Jared Dudley to a one-year contract.

The NBA champions announced the move on Tuesday, giving them 13 players under contract as they head into training camp for the new season.

The 35-year-old Dudley was a minor bench contributor during the Lakers’ championship season, averaging 1.5 points and 1.2 rebounds in 45 regular-season games and appearing sparingly in the playoffs. He is heading into his 14th NBA season and has played for seven teams.

Dudley has hit 39.3% of his 3-pointers during his career, and he serves as a key veteran leader in the Lakers’ locker room, particularly as a mentor to Kyle Kuzma.

The Lakers still haven’t re-signed Anthony Davis, but the All-Star big man is expected to finalize the length of his new contract with the team this week.

Walker gets knee injection

Celtics point guard Kemba Walker will be sidelined until at least the first week of January after receiving a stem cell injection in his left knee.

Boston president of basketball operations Danny Ainge said the decision was made after Walker consulted with multiple specialists in early October. Walker was then put on a 12-week strengthening program for the upcoming season. He is expected to resume on-court activities in early December.

Walker nearly had his first playoff run with Boston derailed in July when he tweaked the knee during workouts leading up to the resumption of the season in the Florida bubble. It left him limited during the seeding games portion of the schedule.

But he was a big part of Boston’s run to the Eastern Conference finals, averaging 19.6 points and 5.1 assists during the postseason. The Celtics lost the series in six games to Miami.