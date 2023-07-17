MagazineBuy Print

NBA: Philadelphia 76ers signs big men Filip Petrusev, Azuolas Tubelis

Petrusev joined the 76ers’ team in the Las Vegas Summer League and shot 61.1 per cent, averaging 12.5 points and 4.5 rebounds in two games.

Published : Jul 17, 2023 21:40 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Philadelphia 76ers center Filip Petrusev (33) defends against Utah Jazz forward Luka Samanic (19) during the second half of an NBA summer league basketball game Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Philadelphia 76ers center Filip Petrusev (33) defends against Utah Jazz forward Luka Samanic (19) during the second half of an NBA summer league basketball game Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Philadelphia 76ers center Filip Petrusev (33) defends against Utah Jazz forward Luka Samanic (19) during the second half of an NBA summer league basketball game Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) | Photo Credit: AP

The Philadelphia 76ers signed big man Filip Petrusev, a 2021 draft pick, to a contract on Monday.

In addition, they inked undrafted rookie Azuolas Tubelis to a two-way deal.

Per team policy, the 76ers didn’t disclose details of either contract.

The 6-foot-11 Petrusev, who played collegiately at Gonzaga from 2018-20, was the No. 50 selection in the 2021 NBA Draft after playing with KK Mega Basket in the Adriatic Basketball Association in his native Serbia.

That season, he was league MVP, and the following season, he played in 72 games for Serbian club Crvena Zvezda, averaging 11.0 points and 4.9 rebounds and shooting 57.3 per cent.

Also Read: Warriors’ Steph Curry wins celebrity tournament after sinking hole-in-one

The 23-year-old joined the 76ers’ team in the Las Vegas Summer League and shot 61.1 per cent, averaging 12.5 points and 4.5 rebounds in two games.

Tubelis, 21, was a second-team All-American in 2022-23 for Arizona. He averaged 19.8 points and 9.1 rebounds, both team highs, in 35 games (34 starts) for the Wildcats.

Tubelis, who also is 6-11, was named first-team All-Pac 12. The Lithuanian also was selected as the most outstanding player in the conference tournament.

