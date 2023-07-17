NBA: Philadelphia 76ers signs big men Filip Petrusev, Azuolas Tubelis

The Philadelphia 76ers signed big man Filip Petrusev, a 2021 draft pick, to a contract on Monday.

In addition, they inked undrafted rookie Azuolas Tubelis to a two-way deal.

Per team policy, the 76ers didn’t disclose details of either contract.

The 6-foot-11 Petrusev, who played collegiately at Gonzaga from 2018-20, was the No. 50 selection in the 2021 NBA Draft after playing with KK Mega Basket in the Adriatic Basketball Association in his native Serbia.

That season, he was league MVP, and the following season, he played in 72 games for Serbian club Crvena Zvezda, averaging 11.0 points and 4.9 rebounds and shooting 57.3 per cent.

Also Read: Warriors’ Steph Curry wins celebrity tournament after sinking hole-in-one

The 23-year-old joined the 76ers’ team in the Las Vegas Summer League and shot 61.1 per cent, averaging 12.5 points and 4.5 rebounds in two games.

Tubelis, 21, was a second-team All-American in 2022-23 for Arizona. He averaged 19.8 points and 9.1 rebounds, both team highs, in 35 games (34 starts) for the Wildcats.

Tubelis, who also is 6-11, was named first-team All-Pac 12. The Lithuanian also was selected as the most outstanding player in the conference tournament.