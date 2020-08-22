NBA roundup: Clippers top Mavs, Doncic injured

Kawhi Leonard recorded 36 points, nine rebounds and eight assists to lead the Los Angeles Clippers over the Dallas Mavericks 130-122 on Saturday to grab a 2-1 lead in a Western Conference first-round NBA playoff series near Orlando.

Dallas star Luka Doncic finished the game watching from the bench due to a sprained left ankle. Doncic had 13 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in 29 minutes, but he hit just four of 14 shots from the floor.

Landry Shamet scored 18 points, Ivica Zubac added 15 and Marcus Morris Sr. had 14 points to help the second-seeded Clippers move in front in the best-of-seven series. Kristaps Porzingis registered 34 points and 13 rebounds, Seth Curry added 22 on 9-of-11 shooting, and Tim Hardaway also scored 22 for the Mavericks.

Doncic sprained his left ankle with 3:58 left in the third quarter. He couldn't put weight on the leg and hopped off the court.He returned at the start of the fourth quarter, but left for good with 9:02 remaining and the Mavericks trailing by 15. Doncic underwent X-rays on the ankle, which he also injured in Game 1 of the series.

- Raptors takes 3-0 lead over beat Nets -

Pascal Siakam scored 26 points, Fred VanVleet added 22 and Toronto Raptors never trailed in taking a commanding lead over Brooklyn in their Eastern Conference first-round series.

The second-seeded Raptors owns a 3-0 series edge for the first time in team history. It can close out the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday night in Game 4.

The Nets' Tyler Johnson was elevated to the starting lineup and scored a playoff career-high 23 points while starting for Joe Harris, who missed the game for personal reasons.

- Celtics beats 76ers 102-94 -

Boston Celtics made three key defensive plays down the stretch and overtook Philadelphia 76ers to grab a 3-0 lead in their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.

Kemba Walker scored a team-high 24 points, including a key jumper with 1:05 remaining that put third-seeded Boston up by four and set the stage for a possible sweep in the best-of-seven series. Game 4 is set for Sunday.

Joel Embiid led all scorers with 30 points for the sixth-seeded 76ers.

- Utah Jazz cruises past Nuggets -

Mike Conley scored 27 points and Rudy Gobert added 24 points and 14 rebounds to power Utah Jazz to a 124-87 win and a 2-1 series lead over Denver Nuggets in their first-round series in the Western Conference playoffs. Game 4 is on Sunday.

Donovan Mitchell added 20 points while Georges Niang scored a playoff career-high 16 points off the bench. Utah earned its second straight lopsided victory over Denver after going 18-for-37 from 3-point range. Conley led the way, going a career-playoff-best 7-for-8 from long distance.

Nikola Jokic scored 15 points and Jamal Murray added 12 to lead the Nuggets. Both players added five rebounds and six assists. Denver shot just 37.5 percent from the floor, compared to 51.2 percent for the Jazz.