Videos NBA: Leonard's 35 points in vain for Los Angeles Clippers Dallas Mavericks defeated Los Angeles Clippers 127-114 on Wednesday night. Team Sportstar 20 August, 2020 17:49 IST Team Sportstar 20 August, 2020 17:49 IST NBA: Leonard's 35 points in vain for Los Angeles Clippers Jaime Alguersuari: From Formula One to DJ 'Squire' Koeman non-committal on convincing Messi to stay at Barcelona Koeman's my choice as he understands Barcelona, says Bartomeu More Videos Messi will be part of Barca's future, says Bartomeu Nagelsmann with no complaints after RB Leipzig's loss to PSG Cricketers must respect bubble to continue global game - Finch Ronald Koeman set for Barcelona return- 5 Things Keeping hold of Sancho a major move for Dortmund - Favre Champions League preview: Lyon v Bayern Munich - H2H Preview Quique Setien sacked by Barcelona after UCL defeat Ashley Cole encouraged by Andrea Pirlo's appointment at Juventus