NBA playoffs to resume on Saturday after player-led protests

The NBA teams went on a strike in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake, which saw the league postponed the playoff games for three days.

28 August, 2020 22:51 IST

NBA players who boycotted games as part of a protest against racial injustice and police brutality have agreed to resume the playoffs on Saturday, the league and players association said on Friday.

The decision ends a three-day halt in action as part of a players-led protest that was sparked by the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and led to game cancellations in other sports as well.

