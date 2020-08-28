More Sports Basketball Basketball NBA playoffs to resume on Saturday after player-led protests The NBA teams went on a strike in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake, which saw the league postponed the playoff games for three days. Reuters 28 August, 2020 22:51 IST There has been a three-day halt to the NBA playoffs. - Getty Images Reuters 28 August, 2020 22:51 IST NBA players who boycotted games as part of a protest against racial injustice and police brutality have agreed to resume the playoffs on Saturday, the league and players association said on Friday.The decision ends a three-day halt in action as part of a players-led protest that was sparked by the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and led to game cancellations in other sports as well. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos