NBA Preseason Roundup: Scottie Barnes scores 23 points, sprains foot in Raptors’ win over Wizards

Scottie Barnes had 23 points and six rebounds before leaving with a sprained right foot and the Toronto Raptors beat the Washington Wizards 134-98 on Friday night to finish 4-0 in the preseason.

Pascal Siakam added 15 points and eight rebounds for the Raptors and O.G. Anunoby had 15 points.

Deni Avdija had 18 points and seven rebounds for Washington. Tyus Jones and Danilo Gallinari added 11 points apiece.

BUCKS 124, GRIZZLIES 116

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 26 points and seven rebounds and Khris Middleton saw his first preseason action in host Milwaukee’s victory over Memphis.

Returning from offseason knee surgery, Middleton had six points and five assists in 12 minutes.

“It was a good first run, I think,” Middleton said. “I felt fine. I felt great. I wish I’d have gotten more minutes, but we’ll get there.”

Damain Lillard scored 19 points, shooting 6 of 14.

Desmond Bane scored 24 points for Memphis.

SPURS 122, WARRIORS 117

Victor Wenbayama scored 19 points and Zach Collins and Devin Vassell had 13 each in San Antonio’s victory at Golden State.

Moses Moody led Golden State with 18 points, shooting 7 for 11. Steph Curry, Chris Paul and Klay Thompson combined to shoot 7 for 29 for the Warriors.

76ERS 120, HAWKS 106

Joel Embiid scored 21 points — making 14 of 15 free throws — to lead Philadelphia past visiting Atlanta.

Embiid was 3 of 12 from the floor. De’Anthony Melton led Philadelphia with 29 points, shooting 11 of 16. Tyrese Maxey had 15 points and 12 assists.

Trae Young had 19 points and 10 assists for Atlanta.

PACERS 109, CAVALIERS 104

At Indianapolis, Buddy Hield scored 20 points and Obi Toppin had 17 points and nine rebounds in Indiana’s victory over Cleveland.

Tyrese Haliburton added 14 points for Indiana.

Donovan Mitchell led Cleveland with 28 points.

MAGIC 109, FLAMENGO 76

Trevelin Queen scored 24 points and Orlando beat Brazilian club Flamengo.

Jett Howard scored 21 points for Orlando.

Gui Deodato had 16 points for Flamengo.

MAVERICKS 114, PISTONS 104

Josh Green scored 22 points and Kyrie Irving had 17 points and 11 assists to help host Dallas beat Detroit.

Luka Doncic did not play for the Mavericks.

Rookie Malcolm Cazalon scored 16 points for Detroit.

ROCKETS 110, HEAT 104

In Houston, Fred VanVleet and Jalen Green each scored 20 points in the Rockets’ victory over Miami.

R.J. Hampton led Miami with 17 points.