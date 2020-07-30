More Sports Basketball Basketball NBA Stats: James, Harden and others who have dominated the charts With the 2019-20 NBA season restarting on July 30 (Thursday), Sportstar brings you the top-5 stats leaders in every category, from points per game to blocks. Team Sportstar 30 July, 2020 11:26 IST Los Angeles Lakers stars LeBron James (L) and Anthony Davis have dominated several NBA stats categories in the 2019-20 season. - Twitter Team Sportstar 30 July, 2020 11:26 IST The likes of James Harden, LeBron James and Trae Young were dominating the stats charts before the 2019-20 NBA season was stopped midway due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the coronavirus halt finally coming to an end on July 30 (Thursday), all these players will be looking forward to resuming the fight for supremacy on the basketball court.As all the 22 teams get ready for the official NBA restart, let's take a look at the stars who have the most points, assists, three-pointers, rebounds, blocks and steals per match. READ | NBA season restarts on July 30 - All you need to know NBA STATS LEADERS (PER GAME):- Points -James Harden (Houston Rockets) - 34.4Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards) - 30.5Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks) - 29.6Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks) - 29.6Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers) - 28.9- Assists -LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers) - 10.6Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks) - 9.3Ricky Rubio (Phoenix Suns) - 8.9Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks) - 8.7Ben Simmons (Philadelphia 76ers) - 8.2- Three-Pointers -James Harden (Houston Rockets) - 4.4Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers) - 3.9Buddy Hield (Sacramento Kings) - 3.8Duncan Robinson (Miami Heat) - 3.7Davis Bertans (Washington Wizards) - 3.7READ | NBA fixtures: Schedule of who plays whom, when, where - Rebounds -Andre Drummond (Cleveland Cavaliers/Detroit Pistons) - 15.2Hassan Whiteside (Portland Trail Blazers) - 14.2Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks) - 13.7Rudy Gobert (Utah Jazz) - 13.7Domanta Sabonis (Indiana Pacers) - 12.4- Blocks -Hassan Whiteside (Portland Trail Blazers) - 3.1Brook Lopez (Milwaukee Bucks) - 2.4Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers) - 2.4Myles Turner (Indiana Pacers) - 2.2Kristaps Porzingis (Dallas Mavericks) - 2.1- Steals -Ben Simmons (Philadelphia 76ers) - 2.1Kris Dunn (Chicago Bulls) - 2.0Andre Drummond (Cleveland Cavaliers/Detroit Pistons) - 1.9Fred VanVleet (Toronto Raptors) - 1.9Kawhi Leonard (Los Angeles Clippers) - 1.8 Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Chess24 Legends of Chess on Friday, 7:30 p.m. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos