NBA Stats: James, Harden and others who have dominated the charts

The likes of James Harden, LeBron James and Trae Young were dominating the stats charts before the 2019-20 NBA season was stopped midway due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the coronavirus halt finally coming to an end on July 30 (Thursday), all these players will be looking forward to resuming the fight for supremacy on the basketball court.

As all the 22 teams get ready for the official NBA restart, let's take a look at the stars who have the most points, assists, three-pointers, rebounds, blocks and steals per match.

NBA STATS LEADERS (PER GAME):

- Points -

James Harden (Houston Rockets) - 34.4 Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards) - 30.5 Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks) - 29.6 Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks) - 29.6 Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers) - 28.9

- Assists -

LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers) - 10.6 Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks) - 9.3 Ricky Rubio (Phoenix Suns) - 8.9 Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks) - 8.7 Ben Simmons (Philadelphia 76ers) - 8.2

- Three-Pointers -

James Harden (Houston Rockets) - 4.4 Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers) - 3.9 Buddy Hield (Sacramento Kings) - 3.8 Duncan Robinson (Miami Heat) - 3.7 Davis Bertans (Washington Wizards) - 3.7

- Rebounds -

Andre Drummond (Cleveland Cavaliers/Detroit Pistons) - 15.2 Hassan Whiteside (Portland Trail Blazers) - 14.2 Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks) - 13.7 Rudy Gobert (Utah Jazz) - 13.7 Domanta Sabonis (Indiana Pacers) - 12.4

- Blocks -

Hassan Whiteside (Portland Trail Blazers) - 3.1 Brook Lopez (Milwaukee Bucks) - 2.4 Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers) - 2.4 Myles Turner (Indiana Pacers) - 2.2 Kristaps Porzingis (Dallas Mavericks) - 2.1

- Steals -