NBA roundup: Embiid scores 26, 76ers beat Suns 112-100 for 4th straight win

Joel Embiid had 26 points and 11 rebounds, Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 25 and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Phoenix Suns 112-100 on Saturday for their fourth straight win.

With Bradley Beal (back spasms) and Devin Booker (sprained left ankle) sitting out, the Suns faltered in the fourth quarter and lost their third game in a row. Kevin Durant kept Phoenix within striking distance until late with 31 points.

Tyrese Maxey had 22 points and 10 assists, and Tobias Harris added 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Sixers.

NUGGETS 123, BULLS 101

Nikola Jokic had 28 points, 16 rebounds and nine assists, Michael Porter Jr. scored a season-best 27 and Denver overcame the loss of point guard Jamal Murray to beat Chicago.

Aaron Gordon had 15 points and 12 rebounds for defending NBA champion Denver, which has won all four of its home games.

Murray played the first 8:40 before leaving with right hamstring tightness. Reggie Jackson, getting extended minutes in place of Murray, scored 16 off the bench, tying his season high.

Nikola Vucevic had 19 points and DeMar DeRozan scored 17 for the Bulls, who have dropped two straight.

CELTICS 124, NETS 112

Jayson Tatum had 32 points and 11 rebounds to lead unbeaten Boston over Brooklyn.

Tatum was one of five players to finish in double-figure scoring for the Celtics, who improved to 5-0 this season.

Jaylen Brown had 23 points and Kristaps Porzingis added 22. Jrue Holiday finished with 18 points and 10 assists, and Luke Kornet scored 11 off the bench.

Playing its second game in two days, Brooklyn dropped to 3-3. Cam Thomas led the Nets with 27 points.

MAGIC 120, LAKERS 101

Franz Wagner scored 26 points, and Paolo Banchero added 25 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds as Orlando routed Los Angeles.

Goga Bitadze started at center for the Magic and finished with 10 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks.

Wagner scored 16 in the first half and Banchero added 15 points and five assists in leading the Magic to a 67-51 lead at the break.

Anthony Davis had 28 points, 13 rebounds and seven blocks for the Lakers. LeBron James finished with 24 points and nine rebounds.

HAWKS 123, PELICANS 105

Trae Young had 22 points and 12 assists, and Atlanta defeated New Orleans to extend its winning streak to four games.

Jalen Johnson added 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Dejounte Murray scored 20 for the Hawks, who trailed by 10 early in the second half before surging in front with a 30-10 run.

Atlanta’s victory came despite the return of Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram to New Orleans’ lineup. Williamson scored 25 points, Ingram had 16 and Pelicans rookie Jordan Hawkins hit four 3-pointers on his way to a career-high 15 points.

HORNETS 125, PACERS 124

Mark Williams scored 27 points, Gordon Hayward had 23 and Charlotte snapped a three-game losing streak by beating Indiana.

Terry Rozier had 22 points and has scored 20 or more in all five Hornets games this season.

Tyrese Haliburton tied a career high with 43 points to lead the Pacers, who have lost three of four.

Williams, who shot 9 of 12 and grabbed a team-high seven rebounds, scored nine points in the fourth quarter to help Charlotte rally.

TIMBERWOLVES 123, JAZZ 95

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 15 of his season-high 25 points in a dominant third-quarter stretch, and Minnesota pulled away to beat Utah.

Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 31 points: 19 in the first half and 12 in the fourth quarter. Rudy Gobert had 11 points and a team-best 10 rebounds against his former team for his fourth double-double in the first five games.

Lauri Markkanen led the Jazz with 22 points and eight rebounds. He was 4 of 11 on 3-pointers after making a franchise-record 25 through the first six games.

Utah, which opened a four-game trip, has lost four of five.

ROCKETS 107, KINGS 89

Dillon Brooks scored 12 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter to lead Houston past Sacramento.

It was the second straight win for the Rockets after they opened the season 0-3.

A 3-pointer by Malik Monk got the Kings within three with about 8 1/2 minutes remaining. But the Rockets then went on a 10-2 run, with six points from Brooks, to push the lead to 90-79 midway through the period.

Monk scored 18 points off the bench to lead the Kings, with De’Aaron Fox sidelined for a second consecutive game due to a sprained right ankle. Domantas Sabonis had 11 points and a team-high 15 rebounds.

Fred VanVleet had 21 points and 12 assists, and Jabari Smith Jr. had 21 points and 11 rebounds for the Rockets.