NBA roundup: Lakers scores season-best 150 vs. Pacers

Anthony Davis posted 36 points and 16 rebounds, and LeBron James added 26 points and 10 assists as the Los Angeles Lakers held off the visiting Indiana Pacers 150-145 on Sunday.

Spencer Dinwiddie had 26 points, and Austin Reaves added 25 points and eight assists as the Lakers reached a season-high in points despite not having D’Angelo Russell (illness). Los Angeles, which has won three games in a row, now faces a challenging six-game road trip that begins Tuesday.

Though the Lakers also earned a victory over the Pacers during the in-season tournament title game, that contest did not count in the regular-season standings. The teams meet again Friday in Indianapolis.

Pascal Siakam had 36 points and 12 rebounds, and Myles Turner added 20 points for the Pacers, who entered with five victories in their past seven games. Indiana is now 2-1 on a five-game road trip and remains in Los Angeles to meet the Clippers on Monday.

Pelicans 114, Pistons 101

Zion Williamson powered his way to 36 points, seven rebounds and six assists as New Orleans defeated host Detroit.

CJ McCollum had 23 points and seven assists, while Naji Marshall supplied 14 points and eight rebounds. Jonas Valanciunas added 13 points for the Pelicans.

Chimezie Metu and Malachi Flynn led the Pistons with 17 points apiece. Jaden Ivey, the lone healthy starter, had 16 points.

76ers 121, Clippers 107

Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey scored 24 points apiece as visiting Philadelphia opened the fourth quarter on a 20-4 run and pulled away to beat Los Angeles.

Cameron Payne had a season-high 23 points for the 76ers, who led wire-to-wire and snapped a two-game skid. Kelly Oubre Jr. finished with 12 points and a season-high six assists, and Paul Reed had 10 points.

Kawhi Leonard and Norman Powell led the Clippers with 20 points apiece. Paul George scored 18 points, Ivica Zubac had 13 points and 10 rebounds, and James Harden finished with 12 points and 14 assists.

Heat 121, Cavaliers 84

Bam Adebayo posted 15 points, 16 rebounds, five steals, and three assists in just 28 minutes to lead host Miami to a runaway win over Cleveland.

The Heat, who led by as many as 45 points, nearly set a franchise record for the largest margin of victory. The record is 43 points in December 1994 against the Los Angeles Clippers. Miami fell six points short of that mark. Miami got a team-high 18 points from reserve Haywood Highsmith. Starter Jimmy Butler had 15 points and six assists in 24 minutes.

Cleveland, which has lost three straight games, was led by Evan Mobley, who scored 15 points in 21 minutes. He had missed the previous nine games due to an ankle injury.

Timberwolves 114, Warriors 110

Anthony Edwards had 23 points, eight assists and six rebounds, and Minnesota held on to beat Golden State in Minneapolis.

Naz Reid registered a double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds for the Timberwolves, who finished a three-game regular-season series sweep against the Warriors. Rudy Gobert also notched a double-double with 17 points and 12 boards.

Stephen Curry scored 31 points and shot 5-for-11 from beyond the arc to pace the Warriors. Klay Thompson added 16 points off the bench, and Andrew Wiggins scored 15.

Bucks 118, Thunder 93

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points and grabbed a season-high 19 rebounds to lead Milwaukee past visiting Oklahoma City.

Khris Middleton notched his second career triple-double with 11 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for the Bucks.

Josh Giddey led the Thunder with 19 points. After a hot start, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished with just 12 points on 5-of-12 shooting, and Chet Holmgren finished with six points, going 1-for-10 from the floor. It snapped a 29-game streak for Gilgeous-Alexander scoring at least 20 points.