NBA roundup: Paul George returns, sparks Clippers to comeback win

Paul George recorded 34 points, six assists and four steals in his first game in more than three months and the Los Angeles Clippers overcame a 25-point deficit to post a 121-115 victory over the visiting Utah Jazz on Tuesday night.

George made six of nine 3-point attempts and played 31 minutes in his first action since Dec. 22. He had been out with an elbow injury. Reggie Jackson scored 21 points, Luke Kennard added 17 and Isaiah Hartenstein contributed 14 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Los Angeles.

The Clippers finished the game on a 34-12 surge to halt a five-game losing streak.

Donovan Mitchell had 33 points and six assists and Rudy Gobert grabbed 16 rebounds as Utah lost its fifth straight contest.

Mavericks 128, Lakers 110

Luka Doncic collected 34 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists to fuel host Dallas to a wire-to-wire victory over short-handed Los Angeles.

Reggie Bullock made five shots from beyond the arc and finished with 17 points for the Mavericks, which recorded their fourth home win in a row and their fourth victory in five games overall.

The Lakers, which played without LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (foot), have lost three in a row. Malik Monk paced Los Angeles with 28 points, and Russell Westbrook added 25.

Bucks 118, 76ers 116

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 40 points, 14 rebounds, six assists and three blocked shots to lift Milwaukee past host Philadelphia.

Antetokounmpo blocked Joel Embiid's shot with 1.6 seconds left to preserve the win. The play was originally called goaltending, but the ruling was overturned after a video review. Khris Middleton added 22 points, nine rebounds and seven assists and Jrue Holiday contributed 18 points and 10 assists for the Bucks.

James Harden led Philadelphia with 32 points and nine assists, while Embiid added 29 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists. Tobias Harris chipped in 22 points and 11 rebounds for the Sixers, who have dropped two in a row.

Bulls 107, Wizards 94

DeMar DeRozan scored 14 of his game-high 32 points in the fourth quarter and Nikola Vucevic had 27 points to lift visiting Chicago over Washington.

Zach LaVine scored all of his 14 points in the second half for the Bulls. Chicago closed a five-game road trip with a 2-3 record and earned its first season sweep of Washington since the 2010-11 season.

Rui Hachimura scored 21 points and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope followed with 20 points to lead five Wizards in double figures.

Nets 130, Pistons 123

Kevin Durant collected 41 points and 11 rebounds as Brooklyn rallied in the second half and prevailed over Detroit in New York.

Durant scored 16 points in the third quarter and hit the tiebreaking 11-footer that gave the Nets a 110-108 lead with 4:54 remaining and helped Brooklyn outscore Detroit 22-15 to finish the game. Nets guard Kyrie Irving added 24 in his second home game of the season.

Rookie Cade Cunningham matched his career high with 34 points as the Pistons lost for the ninth time in 11 games.